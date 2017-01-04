WTA Brisbane: Dominika Cibulkova avoids upset against Zhang Shuai

The fifth-ranked player in the world Dominika Cibulkova was faced with a tough match-up in Zhang Shuai, the top-ranked player in China and in the whole of Asia, in her first match of her Brisbane International campaign. Cibulkova ended her career-best season last year perfectly by winning the WTA Finals, and with a career-high ranking of 5. Meanwhile, Zhang also had her career-best season, reaching the top 30 and her reaching her first ever grand slam quarterfinal at the Australian Open, where she won her first ever grand slam match in a magical run. The Slovakian received a bye into this round, whereas Zhang fought past Laura Siegemund in a thrilling three-set match to reach this stage.

Dominika Cibulkova eventually won this intense match, despite a very tough fight and a positive attitude put up by Zhang, who went down in three sets.

Zhang gets off to perfect start

The Chinese player got off to an encouraging start to the match after she managed to earn a break point opportunity in her first return game. However, the fifth-ranked Slovakian fended off the break point and held her serve in a nervy game. With both players looking very solid in their service games, it looked like the match would be a tight one. However, Zhang finally made the first breakthrough in the first set, when she came through a tough marathon game which had 15 points played. The 2016 Australian Open quarterfinalist then consolidated the break by holding her serve to extend her lead to 5-2 and put her in an advantageous situation to win the first set. With the momentum in her after winning three consecutive games, Zhang made it four when she broke once again to clinch the first set 6-2 after 46 minutes, after a tight start to the match.

Zhang hits a backhand during the match | Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images AsiaPac

Zhang gets to an early advantage but gets pegged back

Zhang looked like she was on for a big upset when she went up a break after coming from 40-15 down to do so. After that break of serve, seemingly affected by the pressure to close out the match, the Chinese lost her focus and lost four games in a row to go down a break instead, and shifted the momentum to the WTA Finals champion. Zhang finally stopped the rout with an encouraging hold of service despite being 0-30 down. Nevertheless, Cibulkova successfully served out the set to love and closed out the second set 6-4 to level the match at one set all.

Dominika Cibulkova in her first match of 2017 | Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images AsiaPac

Cibulkova jumps out to big lead, but Zhang pegs back

Zhang got the worst possible start to the final set possible, falling behind a break as early as possible to give Cibulkova the advantage at the start. Cibulkova did not lose the momentum from then on, as her powerful groundstrokes were on-point, and she soon ran out to a 4-0 lead in the final set, outclassing Zhang from the start. From there, it was where the top-ranked Asian player made an improbable comeback by having a mini-run which was similar to the Slovakian’s, winning four straight games and return level in the match. The Chinese originally had a big chance to take the lead in the final set for the first time but hit a double fault on the game point which gave Cibulkova a way back in the game. The missed game point would prove costly as the former Australian Open finalist broke back immediately to regain the lead and earn a chance to serve out the match. The Slovakian did just that, serving out the match after 2 hours and 20 minutes, but she was made to work for it as she had to save a break point before triumphing in this thriller.

Zhang hitting a forehand during the match | Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images AsiaPac

Next up for Cibulkova

Cibulkova next faces a familiar foe in Alize Cornet in the quarterfinals. Although the Slovakian leads their head-to-head record by 5-2, Cornet is still a very dangerous opponent for her, being a former top 20 player. The Frenchwoman won their last encounter in Beijing in three sets, and all but two of their seven meetings have gone the distance, showing how tightly-contested the matches between them are. It would be a tough match-up for both players, and it would be yet another tight match.