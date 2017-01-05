ATP Brisbane: Grigor Dimitrov dazzles in splendid second-round display, rolls past Nicolas Mahut in 65 minutes

Seventh seed Grigor Dimitrov put together a performance to remember Thursday morning at the 2017 Brisbane International, rolling past big-serving Frenchman Nicolas Mahut, 6-2, 6-4, in a magnificent display that lasted just over the one-hour mark to advance to the last eight, where he will meet fourth seed, Dominic Thiem.

Dimitrov Devastating in Crushing First-Set Display

After looking in imperious form in his opening match of the year against Steve Johnson, Dimitrov was impressively able to pick up right where he left off, reeling off four points in a row from 40-15 down in Mahut’s opening service game to break the Frenchman right off the bat, which he would immediately consolidate at love, delivering quite the statement of intent in the process.

The big-serving French veteran did what he could to get on the board a game later, but some ruthless serving of his own allowed the seventh seed to maintain the comfortable two-game cushion at 3-1. Simply not content with just a single break of the serve, the Bulgarian showed he is not just versatile from the back of the court, but also in the forecourt; some sublime volleys on break point enough to earn him the double break and a commanding 4-1 lead.

In this form, it seemed like only a matter of time until the world number 17 would seal the opening set, doing so, 6-2, at the second time of asking courtesy of another unforced error that flew off the racquet of the unseeded Frenchman.

Grigor Dimitrov hits a backhand during his second-round match against Nicolas Mahut at the 2017 Brisbane International. | Photo: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Having hit an astounding 15 winners to committing just two unforced errors in the entire set, Dimitrov was equally impressive on his own serve, winning all 13 of his first serve points and dropping just two behind his second delivery.

Dimitrov Overcomes Late Blip to Seal the Deal

The second set was a much tighter affair with Mahut finally able to get enough venom on his own shots to penetrate through the court and get more free points, thus allowing him to keep his nose in front for the better part of the set, until a pivotal seventh game turned the match in favour of the Bulgarian. With Mahut suddenly unable to find his timing and Dimitrov making the most of a small window of opportunity, the seventh seed broke the big-serving Frenchman for the third time—this one putting him a set and 4-3 to the good.

From there, Dimitrov would continue racing towards the finish line, consolidating the break once more at love before a strong service game from Mahut begged the question and forced the former semifinalist to serve for the victory, a task a lot easier than done.

Confronted with his first major test of the match, the Bulgarian admittedly choked under pressure, falling down 0-40, before regrouping in impressive style to reel off five points in a row and complete the victory in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4.

Grigor Dimitrov tosses a ball in preparation to hit a serve during his second-round match against Nicolas Mahut at the 2017 Brisbane International. | Photo: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Stats Corner: Dominance on Serve the Key for Dimitrov

In a clinical display, Dimitrov was particularly impressive in his own service games, hitting eight aces, saving all three break points and winning a remarkable 93% of his first serve points while winning more than 60% of the points behind his second. Allowing Mahut only those three chances to get back on level terms in the final game, the Bulgarian remained ruthless under pressure, coming up with incredible shots with his back against the wall, including a blistering forehand winner down the line to save the final one.

If Dimitrov can maintain this level of dominance on his own serve while continuing to return as superbly as he has all week, he could be considered a serious contender for the title come the weekend.

Next up for Dimitrov: Thiem

Next up for the seventh-seeded Bulgarian is fourth seed Dominic Thiem, who edged out the big-serving Sam Groth, 7-6(5), 6-3 later in the day. In their only previous meeting, it was the Austrian who gained the upper hand, overcoming a tough opening set before running away with the victory, 7-5, 6-2.

But in fairness, this match came at a tale of two crossroads; with Thiem on the rise and Dimitrov in the decline, it could be a significantly different story when the two face off Friday in a quarterfinal showdown at the Brisbane International.