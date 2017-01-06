ATP Doha semifinal preview: Novak Djokovic vs Fernando Verdasco

Djokovic and Verdasco have met on 12 occasions with the Serb leading 8-4 (Photo by Matthew Stockman / Getty Images)

World number two Novak Djokovic continues his title defence at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha, and although, the former world number one cannot add to his points tally, he can defend his points which will be vital in his 2017 season ahead of his title defence at the Australian Open, where he is looking for a record-breaking seventh title in Melbourne.

Former world number seven Fernando Verdasco is in the twilight years of his career now ranked at 42 in the world but he is still a dangerous player that can trouble the top players. Verdasco portrayed how ferocious his forehand can be at the Australian Open last year when he handed his compatriot and 2009 champion Rafael Nadal his second first round defeat at a Grand Slam in a five-set epic which echoed their semifinal encounter in 2009.

Djokovic had a stellar first half to the 2016 campaign that seen him retain his Australian Open title and win the French Open for the first time to complete his Career Grand Slam, however, despite having an out of sorts second half to the season, the world number two will need to defend points in Melbourne, Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid and the French Open to stay in the hunt, and try to overtake Murray as the world number one at some point in 2017, which is more likely to occur in the second half of the season.

Djokovic's route to the semifinals

The second seed started his 2017 campaign against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff and despite being broken twice in the opening set, Djokovic rebounded perfectly and won the match in straight sets, 7-6 (1), 6-3, and he followed suit in the second round by defeating Argentina's Horacio Zeballos, who reached the fourth round at the Miami Open last year, and he defeated Verdasco along the way to achieve that. In the quarterfinals, Djokovic was up against a good friend in Radek Stepanek, who at the age of 38 was the oldest competitor in an ATP World Tour quarterfinal since Jimmy Connors who achieved this feat in Halle in 1995.

Verdasco's route to the semifinals

Verdasco's path to the semifinals hasn't been plain sailing as his draw was difficult but like Djokovic, he hasn't dropped a set en route to this stage of the tournament. In the first round, Verdasco defeated 2015 Wimbledon quarterfinalist Vasek Pospisil, 7-5, 6-0, and the Spaniard had match points to defeat fourth seed David Goffin in Monte Carlo last year but he failed to do so, however, the Spaniard produced a clinical performance ousting the Belgian, 6-1, 7-6 (6). The 2009 Australian Open semifinalist defeated sixth seed Ivo Karlovic, 6-2, 7-5 to reach his first semifinal at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha.

Verdasco will provide a tough test for Djokovic (Photo by Karim Jaafar / Getty Images)

Their history

Djokovic and Verdasco are no strangers to each other as the duo has met on 12 occasions with the world number two having an 8-4 lead in their encounters. Verdasco leads 3-2 on clay and the Serb leads 6-1 on hard courts.

The 33-year-old Spaniard won their first two meetings on hard courts starting with a five set epic in the third round of the US Open in 2005 with Verdasco recovering from two sets to one down defeat to defeat the future two-time champion, 6-1, 4-6, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-4, and he defeated Djokovic this in the second round on the clay courts of Hamburg, 6-4, 6-3 in 2006. However, Djokovic would turn around the rivalry in his favour by winning the next five consecutive meetings, starting with a straight sets victory in the fourth round of the French Open in 2007, second round of the Mutua Madrid Open the same year in three sets on hard courts, another three set victory in the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Rolex Masters in 2009 on clay, the quarterfinals of the US Open in 2009 in four sets and in the quarterfinals in Beijing in 2009 which required three sets.

Djokovic will be hoping to retain his title in Doha (Photo by Karim Jaafar / Getty Images)

Verdasco would stop the rot and these two victories over Djokovic in 2010 would be the Spaniard's latest victories over the Serb to date, in the semifinals in Monte Carlo, 6-2, 6-2 and in the quarterfinals in Rome, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-4. The Serb would win their next three victories on the bounce in the third round in Beijing in 2013, the third round of the Australian Open two years ago, and they met last year in the second round in Doha which was a straightforward 6-2, 6-2 victory over the world number two.

Who reaches the final

Both players had to endure the wind in their respective quarterfinal matches, and they both dealt with the wind better than their opponents. Djokovic was in sublime form against Stepanek, and the good friends contested in a few 15+ shot rallies which entertained the crowd. However, Djokovic looked far from happy and he would continuously look at it his box for reassurance.

Verdasco was in good form against Karlovic, who he broke twice in the opening set as the Croat was struggling with his serve in the first set but the Spaniard's forehand was firing on all cylinders, which he can certainly utilize against the Serb to have any chance of winning. The world number two will need to serve well in this contest as Verdasco is a fine returner, and the lefty's forehand can be a deadly weapon once it's working. However, this match will be on Djokovic's racquet as he will extend the points and get Verdasco placed firmly behind the baseline. The 12-time Grand Slam champion can throw in a drop shot to unsettle the Spaniard from trading at the back of the court.

This is the first semifinal match at not before 5 pm local time, and the winner of this match will face world number one Andy Murray or third seed Tomas Berdych in the final. Djokovic will be the overwhelming favorite to win this match but don't be surprised if Verdasco upsets the former world number one.

Prediction: Djokovic in three sets