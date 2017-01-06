WTA Brisbane: Alizé Cornet into her first final of the year after Garbiñe Muguruza retires

Alizé Cornet during her semifinal match against Garbiñe Muguruza at the Brisbane International. Photo: Getty Images/Bradley Kanaris

Alizé Cornet is through to the final of the Brisbane International after Garbiñe Muguruza retired due to a right thigh injury. The Frenchwoman was leading 4-1 in the first set when the current French Open champion took the decision to withdraw.

In the few games played, Muguruza’s injury was notorious as she struggled with her first serves and double faults. Alizé Cornet is the first finalist and the only player left unseeded. This will be Cornet’s 11th final and she’s looking to get her sixth WTA title. Her last title was last year also in Australia at the Hobart International.

Muguruza struggles and gives Cornet an early advantage before withdrawal

It was Cornet who had a shaky start as she faced two break points, but the Frenchwoman remained calm and saved both of them to later win the game after two great serves and be up 1-0. The fourth seed started her first service game with two double faults in a row, but thanks to the mistakes of her opponent, she was able to hold to level things up at 1-1. Back on serve, Cornet pushed Muguruza who displayed her amazing defensive skills, but the Frenchwoman proved to be too strong, holding to take the lead 2-1.

The longest game of this short match happened while Muguruza was on serve as Cornet raced with a 0-30 lead, but a Muguruza stroke back to lead 40-30. In her attempt to end the game, Muguruza approached the net but the Frenchwoman seized the opportunity and forced a deuce after a stunning forehand passing shot. Hitting her third double fault of the match, Muguruza handed the first break opportunity to Cornet. The Spaniard went on to save the break point after a short return from the Frenchwoman and then to claim the advantage after a winning a difficult point with a lob. However, Cornet erased the lead and forced to deuce again after a volley winner. The second break point would come after Muguruza came to the net once more, only to lose the point after a lob from Cornet found the baseline. Once again, the Spaniard saved the break point but wasn’t so lucky the third time as Cornet ended up breaking after a unreplied return to lead 3-1.

Cornet already up on the scoreboard didn’t struggle to consolidate the game as she held to love after four unforced errors from Muguruza. It was in that moment when the fourth seed decided that she wouldn’t be able to continue the match due to an injury.

Fatigue and pain big factors in Muguruza's retirement, still plans to play the Australian Open.

After the match, Cornet expressed her feelings to be in her first final of the year. "Of course, it's not the way I wanted to get to the final but it's part of the game," Cornet explained. "We understand sometimes we have some physical issues. Tennis is more and more tough on the body. But well, it's good for me because I will have a little bit of rest before the big final tomorrow."

In the press conference, Muguruza admitted that fatigue also had something to do with his retirement as the Spaniard spent nearly six hours on court during her first two matches. "Was far from 100% today. There's pain in my abductor, but I am also fatigued,” she said. However, Muguruza confirmed that this injury will not stop her from playing the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open.

Next for Cornet

In the final, Alizé Cornet will face the winner of the match between Karolina Pliskova and Elina Svitolina. The Frenchwoman leads the head-to-head against both players. Her last and only meeting with Pliskova happened in 2013 at Guangzhou where Cornet won in straight sets. Things are a little different with Svitolina as the Ukrainian won their last meeting in 2015 during the French Open. Svitolina won in straight sets.