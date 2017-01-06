WTA Doha: Defending champion Carla Suarez Navarro amongst notable entrants

Carla Suarez Navarro, pictured in action in Wuhan, won the title in Doha last year (Getty/Kevin Lee)

Several of the WTA’s biggest names have been confirmed to be taking part in the Qatar Total Open, with Carla Suarez Navarro looking to defend the title she won last year.

A staggering eight Grand Slam finalists are set to take part, with the only absentees from the top ten being Americans Serena Williams and Madison Keys.

Suarez Navarro one of many former champions and finalists

The biggest moment of Suarez Navarro’s career came in Doha last year, with the Spaniard beating Jelena Ostapenko for the biggest title of her career, and she’ll be looking to defend her title as she aims to once again be in the top 10.

The only other previous champion in action is Simona Halep, who took the title in 2014, though several other past finalists are also present; world number one Angelique Kerber, who lost to Halep in that final, is one of those in action.

Simona Halep in action during the Shenzhen Open this week (Getty/Zhong Zhi)

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki, who lost in the 2011 final, will also be returning, as will Grand Slam champions Sam Stosur, a finalist in 2012, and Svetlana Kuznetsova, who reached the final back in 2004 and 2007.

Radwanska, Cibulkova headline other stars

The field is full of depth, with world number three Agnieszka Radwanska and world number five Dominika Cibulkova, both Grand Slam finalists and the past two WTA Finals champions, set to contend for the title.

Dominika Cibulkova during the Brisbane International this week (Getty/Bradley Kanaris)

Some other huge stars of last season will also be in action, most notably French Open champion Garbine Muguruza who will be looking for a stronger season overall than last year. Fellow top-10 star Karolina Pliskova, the US Open runner-up, is also set to be in action.

Also in action will be Johanna Konta, who cracked the top 10 last year after rising almost 40 places in the rankings, whilst former French Open semifinalist Timea Bacsinszky is also set to play.