WTA Brisbane final preview: Karolina Pliskova vs Alize Cornet

Both Karolina Pliskova and Alize Cornet have been in good form this week (Images courtesy of Getty)

One of the first WTA finals of the year will see Karolina Pliskova, the US Open finalist last year, face the ever-tricky Alize Cornet in what could be an interesting clash at the Brisbane International. Cornet won their only previous meeting in Guangzhou three years ago, though the Frenchwoman admitted in her press conference that she doesn’t remember that match.

With both women having played well so far in Brisbane, it could be an interesting final, taking place at 19:00 local time on Saturday.

So far in Brisbane: Both woman with encouraging early-season form

The road to the final for both hasn’t always been easy, but both have played some very impressive tennis to make the final.

Seeded third, Pliskova started comfortably with strong wins in the first round, against Yulia Putintseva, and in the second round against Asia Muhammad. Her most difficult match came in the quarterfinal, where she had to come from a set down to beat Roberta Vinci, though she put an extremely solid performance to beat 6th seed Elina Svitolina in the semifinals.

Alize Cornet celebrates after beating second seed Dominika Cibulkova in the quarterfinals (Getty/Chris Hyde)

Cornet, who is unseeded, had an extremely difficult opener but managed to knock out seventh seed Elena Vesnina in a final set tiebreak. She then stormed past Christina McHale, before putting her best performance of the tournament to knock out second seed Dominika Cibulkova in straight sets, before benefiting from fourth seed Garbine Muguruza’s retirement in the last four.

Analysis

Both have played well in this tournament, though in general, the in-form player in the final is Pliskova, who has been in the form of her career the past few months. The Czech has the bigger weapons of the two, with a huge serve and equally dominant groundstrokes, and if she is near her best it will be extremely difficult for Cornet to break her down. However, it is not unknown for Pliskova’s serve to break down (she can be prone to double faults), and she is capable of making a large amount of unforced errors; she cannot afford to do this, as Cornet has the experience and talent to take advantage.

Karolina Pliskova's serve could be a huge factor in the outcome of this match (Getty/Bradley Kanaris)

Cornet will certainly be able to provide a strong challenge if she plays like she has so far, though the Frenchwoman can be extremely erratic and must be consistently solid to not let Pliskova take advantage. Whilst she does not have the weapons to match Pliskova, her game is still pretty strong when she is at her best, and she should look to use her forehand as much as possible to dictate play.

Assessment

We should see a great final to start the 2017 season, with both women seemingly in good form, and it will be surprising if the final is not that competitive.

However, though Cornet is playing well, Pliskova has been in great form the past few months and should be just a little too strong, and take her seventh WTA title.

Prediction: Karolina Pliskova in two sets