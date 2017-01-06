WTA Brisbane: Karolina Pliskova strolls to routine victory over Elina Svitolina

The Brisbane International semifinal match between Elina Svitolina and Karolina Pliskova was bound to be a close one as both players have been playing their best tennis this whole week in Brisbane. Elina Svitolina comes into the match as the underdog as Pliskova heads their head-to-head record by 4-0, which is really encouraging for the Czech. It would be a battle between aggressive players as both of them are very comfortable when on the offense, and their rhythm would be disturbed if they were to be on the defense. Pliskova entered the semifinals with straight sets wins over Asia Muhammad and Yulia Putintseva before coming through a three-set battle against the crafty Roberta Vinci. Svitolina’s path to the semifinals was much more scenic though, as she had to battle past Shelby Rogers in a three-set match which ended 7-5 in the third set in the second round having came past against the Rio Olympics champion Monica Puig in her opening match of 2017. She then created a huge upset against world number one Angelique Kerber in the quarterfinals to reach the semifinals here for the second time in three years.

Pliskova hits a forehand volley | Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images AsiaPac

Expectedly, it was Pliskova who came through this match as her offensive style of tennis was too much for Svitolina which made her lose her rhythm along the way. The unexpected was that the match ended in straight sets as many people thought that Svitolina could have put up a tougher fight to at least win a set.

Pliskova runs off with the first set

The Czech saw her consistent and aggressive tennis pay off with some great returns just at the early stages of the match as she came up with a break of service in the third game to have the early advantage and get off to a perfect start. The break was largely thanks to Pliskova’s strong returns which left the Ukrainian struggling to be on the defense and losing her rhythm. The world number 14 then had a great opportunity to break back in the sixth game as she quickly went up 0-40 in Pliskova’s service game to earn three break point opportunities. However, the Czech’s strong serves saved her from the brink as Svitolina failed to return several strong serves which allowed her to hold serve eventually and affirm her lead. Those missed break point opportunities seemed to take a load on Svitolina as she was totally lost on the court, gifting one more break to the Czech which gifted the set to Pliskova after just 32 minutes.

Pliskova fists pump after winning a point | Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images AsiaPac

Svitolina puts up a tough fight

The second set looked like it was going to be a tight affair as both players’ serves were very solid in the early stages and both were unable to make an impact in their return games. The first break of serve came soon though, as it was Pliskova who once again made the first breakthrough in the set after breaking the Ukrainian’s serve once again as she quickly put herself in an advantageous position to take the match in straight sets. Pliskova was showing some signs that nerves were getting to her as she allowed Svitolina to get a 30-15 lead in her service game while she was serving for the match. Nevertheless, it was smooth-sailing for Pliskova from then on as she managed to earn three points in a row to clinch the game, set and match after just 1 hour and 6 minutes, a relatively short match which was considered one-sided.

Svitolina hits a sliced backhand during the match | Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images AsiaPac

Match Statistics

Svitolina was very ineffective on the return today, as she only won just one single point on the first service return points, which was very disappointing for a top 20 player. Svitolina was also disappointing on her own serve as she only won 30% of second service points, and hitting six double faults, which was crucial in deciding the result today.

Pliskova reaches maiden Brisbane final

With this win, Pliskova enters the final of the Brisbane International for the first time in her career having only won one match here prior to this year’s visit. She would face surprise finalist Alize Cornet in the final after her opponent, Garbine Muguruza retired after five games in their match. The Frenchwoman leads their head-to-head by 1-0 after she won their previous and only match-up at Guangzhou in 2014 when Pliskova was a totally different player. The Pliskova we see today is a much-improved player with more stable footwork and a more consistent serve, and that would definitely be dangerous weapons in tomorrow’s match.