Hopman Cup: France seal finals spot after edging Switzerland

In a do-or-die match with a berth in the finals on the line, the Swiss team of Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic took on Richard Gasquet and Kristina Mladenovic of France. Federer gave the Swiss the lead with some sublime tennis defeating Gasquet 6-1, 6-4 in just under an hour. In the women’s singles that followed, Mladenovic overcame Bencic with some solid tennis dishing out 51 winners to beat her best friend 6-4, 2-6, 6-3. In the deciding mixed doubles, experience came through as with Mladenovic on their side, the French duo wrapped up a straight sets victory, taking their spot in the finals where they will meet team USA.

Federer hitting all the right notes to sink Gasquet

The Frenchman had never beat Federer on a hardcourt before. And it did not change today. The Swiss Maestro was simply too good unleashing some of his best performance across this past week. Gasquet’s serve was questioned as early as in the second game but the Frenchman stood up to the task and got on the board for 1-1. However, he could not continue for long getting broken in his next service game. Federer was finding all the corners and secured another break before sealing the first set in quick fashion.

Gasquet struggles to contain the Swiss | Photo: Will Russell/Getty Images

Gasquet eventually was finding his groove holding serve with less pressure. However, he could not recover from an early break in the third game and with Federer unplayable in his service games, the Swiss needed just 58 minutes to wrap up the victory,

Federer was on a roll | Photo: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Mladenovic edges Bencic in a high octane three-setter

Both women started out strongly in their service games with neither giving the other any chance. There was an early opportunity for Mladenovic in the second game but Bencic rescued the point and held her game. Other than that both players played some excellent service games. Mladenovic had a bit of wobble in the ninth game but her serve came to aid helping her snuff out break points for a 5-4 lead. Bencic though under pressure saw her first serves drop and the Frenchwoman capitalized to set up break point. The Swiss with an unfortunate double fault handed a close first set to Mladenovic.

One poor game cost Bencic the first set | Photo: Will Russell/Getty Images

The Frenchwoman’ s serve, however, let her down in the second as her first serve percentage dropped. Bencic was able to pounce on the chances and earned a double break to extend her lead to 5-1. Mladenovic did hold her serve in the following game but the Swiss remained calm to close out the set strongly. The Frenchwoman though picked up her game in the third set hammering winners and being positive in her approach. Bencic’s serve was put under pressure each time and Mladenovic was eventually rewarded with a break for a 4-2 lead. She carved out match points with some scorching returns and winners while Bencic served at 2-5. However, the Swiss were hanging on and weathered a nine-minute game to eventually hold serve. With the match on her racket, Mladenovic served out the win dropping just two points on serve in the third set to level the tie.

Mladenovic finished off the match strongly | Photo: Will Russell/Getty Images

"Gasquetovic" triumph "Benderer"

The Swiss duo who have been unbeatable all week finally met their match in the French pair. And it was the French who made the first breakthrough on the Bencic serve with some neat touches to take a 2-1 lead. The Swiss though were unable to create chances of their own allowing the French to take a one-set lead.

The French take the first set | Photo: Will Russell/Getty Images

It was more of the same in the second set with Mladenovic’s experience as a doubles player showing. The French pair found it tough against the Federer’s serve but pounced on their chances on the Bencic serve to once again break first. It was all they needed as they closed out a 4-2, 4-2 victory to bring France to the finals.