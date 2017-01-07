Rod Laver talks Nick Kyrgios and Roger Federer after statue unveiling at Melbourne Park

Federer with Nadal plus Rod Laver during the Laver Cup announcement (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

After a bronze statue or Rod Laver at Melbourne Park was unveiled, he spoke in an interview about Roger Federer and countryman Nick Kyrgios.

Laver Believes Federer Can Win Another Slam

Federer surpassed Rod Laver’s Grand Slam total years ago, but it’s been a few years since the Swiss maestro has taken to the top of a Grand Slam tournament. Despite that, Laver believes he can win another. He said, “It’s hard. Someone like Roger has so much talent. At 35 he might not of lost a step but you’ve lost that confidence that you can retrieve what you used to get so easily', the former Australian legend told reporters. 'You have to think about it a bit more and that perhaps creates any apprehension in his game. I think that’s the only thing he needs to think about, not about whether I’m fit enough, but can you play confidently when the chips are down? I did see the [Alexander] Zverev match last night and to play three tiebreak sets against someone so strong when you’ve just come back is tough. I think he’s capable here, it depends on the draw really. If he has a lot of tough matches early on, then he might not have the best left in him nearer the final. But I think he’s certainly capable of winning another slam.”

Faith in Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios is without a doubt one of the most talented players on tour, but his antics sometimes can be a bit too much from smack talk to tanking. After his tantrum in Shanghai, he was made to see a sports psychologist. Laver has faith in the youngster though.

Kyrgios was into the atmosphere at the Hopman Cup (Will Russell/Getty Images)

He said, “Ability-wise, he could be the best tennis player in the world, only he is the one that gets in his way. He plays some magnificent tennis but then something gets in the way and he finds himself being challenged by other things, whether behaviour or whatever seems to come up. Looking at maybe (his) maturity, he's still very young on the world tour. I want him to be the best player in the world. We need another great Australian champion.”