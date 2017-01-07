Garbiñe Muguruza believes her thigh injury will not stop her from playing the Australian Open

Muguruza hitting a shot during her semifinal match (Bradley Kanaris/Getty Imgaes)

A thigh injury at the Brisbane International forced Garbiñe Muguruza to retire in her semifinal match against Alize Cornet. The Spaniard was playing very well in her matches leading up to her semifinal. With the Australian Open just over a week away, there was speculation that she might miss the event. However, she turned down that thought quickly in her press conference after her short match against the Frenchwoman.

Injury Won’t Stop Muguruza

The Spaniard said she was a bit tired and that she was not a full strength during the match but gave props to Cornet for her strong play.

“It will not stop me,” Muguruza said. “I just felt, like, a little bit exhausted on the court, and I have been dealing, you know, with tiredness and issues with all these hard matches I have been playing, and today I was far from 100%. I went out there, I tried, but Cornet was playing good. I couldn't match her level today. I had some pains, and I thought it was more, you know, smart to take care of my body, especially being the first week of the year.”

A dejected Muguruza walks off the court after retiring in her semifinal match against Alize Cornet (Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

A Sense of Disappointment

After her retirement, Muguruza said she felt a bit upset but had a sense of positivity with how she played over the week. She said, “Well, there is both sides. Obviously a little bit, you know, sad, because I was very much motivated to be in semifinals and to be able to maybe reach the final. But I'm also very happy the way I played the three matches before. I'm going to take that, for sure. Not this match, at all, because I think all of the matches I played here were amazing.”