Roger Federer feeling pleased with his play and hopes for a healthy 2017

Federer shakes hands with Richard Gasquet after their Hopman Cup match (Paul Kane/Getty Images)

After a six-month layoff, Roger Federer is happy to be back on the court. He went 2-1 at the Hopman Cup with his only loss coming in three tiebreak sets to Alexander Zverev of Germany. After his match against Richard Gasquet where he won 6-1, 6-4, he spoke to the media on how it felt to be back on the court.

Federer Feeling Pleased

Despite the long layoff, the Swiss number two is still looking sharp. He is still serving the ball very well and is feeling pleased with his game at the moment.

“It’s the third match into the year so I am starting to feel the ball better and better and I am just moving around the court better, so I am really pleased,” Federer said. “I am full of joy, mentally strong because I am not afraid of reoccuring injuries. I don’t know if today was my best match, or yesterday, but you have to be able to handle different opponents and I am happy with where my level is at. I was uncertain (coming into the week); I didn’t know how it was going to go. Jet lag is always a challenge and it takes time so that body gets used to, but everything went well."

Federer waves to the crowd during the Hopman Cup (Will Russell/Getty Images)

Ready for 2017

Ranked 16th in the world, Federer is ready to make his mark on 2017. His main goal is to get more matches this year and to make sure he is healthy. He said, “We will see how long it will gonna last, it's only the beginning to many more matches. I enjoyed the last 18 years on Tour, also the last six relaxing months. I will be on the Tour for a while, if I manage to do it. There isn't much more tennis to me left but at the same time I feel there is much more to come'. And then reassures the fans: 'It won't be my last time in Perth, I can promise that.”