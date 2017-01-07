Australian Open: Caroline Garcia, Kristina Mladenovic lead loaded field of top doubles teams in Melbourne

Mladenovic (L) and Garcia prep during their Fed Cup match (Jean Catauffe/Getty Images)

The WTA doubles seeds for the Australian Open are out from WTA Info. Just a day after some teams were confirmed of being paired together such as Sania Mirza and Barbora Strycova, Vania King and Yaroslava Shvedova, Abigail Spears and Monica Niculescu, Raquel Atawo and Yifan Xu, and more, the official seeds are out as the teams prepare to do battle to see which team will claim the first major title of the year.

Fire Power At The Top

The French pairing of Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic lead the way as the number one seed. The duo are both tied for second in the individual doubles rankings and with the split of Sania Mirza and Martina Hingis, the duo holds the top spot. The duo more commonly known as Gardenovic, had a career-year in 2016, making two Grand Slam finals, winning their home slam at the French Open. They also won in Madrid and were runners-up in Beijing.

The second seed is the team of Lucie Safarova and Bethanie Mattek-Sands. The Czech-American pairing won the US Open last year over Gardenovic and were runners-up at the WTA Finals in Singapore. Mattek-Sands could take over Mirza as the number one ranked individual doubles player should her and Mirza win the Brisbane International over Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina.

The Russian pairing of Makarova and Vesnina are the third seed and are one of the hottest teams entering the event. The team capped off their 2016 season with a WTA Finals title and are in the finals of Brisbane to start the season. They also won the gold medal at the Rio Olympics.

Safarova and Mattek-Sands (L) and Makraova and Vesnina pose with Martina Navratilova after the WTA Finals (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The final top four seed is Sania Mirza and Barbora Strycova. Mirza is the individual doubles world number one and has partnered with Strycova since her split with Hingis. The two have already had success, winning their first tournament together in New Haven and followed that with a title in Tokyo.

Notables Amongst The Remaining Seeds

Martina Hingis and Coco Vandeweghe just missed out on their own quarter being seeded fifth but are a threat to anyone in the draw. Hao-Ching and Yung-Jan Chan are seeded sixth and are looking to win their first Grand Slam title. What a place it would be to win in Australia, the Grand Slam of the Asia-Pacific.

The seventh seed pairing of Julia Goerges and Karolina Pliskova provide plenty of firepower. Vania King and Monica Niculescu close out the top eight seeds. The Williams sisters are seeded 15th and are looking to capture a 15th Grand Slam title and a 5th Australian Open title.

Full List Of Seeds