ATP Chennai: Daniil Medvedev saves a match point as he advances to first ATP final

In the first of the semifinal matches at the Aircel Chennai Open, Daniil Medvedev defeated Dudi Sela 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-2 to progress to his first ever ATP World Tour final.

Sela wins first set

Both players got into an early rhythm on serve as the set moved to 2-2. It was Sela who would get the first break point of the match, running away to a love-40 lead. Medvedev, however, won the next four points to deny the Israeli and move ahead at 3-2. Just two games later, the 31-yea-old brought up another break point at 30-40.

Dudi Sela returns a shot to Daniil Medvedev (Photo: Arun Sankar/Getty Images)

In the very next point, Sela broke after his Russian opponent's overhead went long of the baseline. The Israeli wasn't having it all his own way, being forced to save two break points before going on to hold serve for 3-5. The 20-year-old held serve to give Sela the chance of going one set ahead. Which he did, 4-6 after forcing the error.

Medvedev wins tiebreaker, forces the third set

Medvedev came out for the second set with intent. In the third game, he brought up a break point going love-40 up after a forehand winner. The Russian forced the error and broke his opponent for the first time in the match. He consolidated for 31 but would be put under pressure in the next game. Sela earned a break point a 30-40 before attacking the world number 99 from the off and sealing the game with a backhand winner. He too consolidated as he drew the level at 3-3.

With the set now at 4-4, Sela fired a backhand towards Medvedev who was planted firmly at the net. He then forced the error and broke to have the chance of serving for the match. The Israeli came towards the net and hit a slice winner to bring up match point. From then on in Medvedev's luck began to change. He saved match point and then earned a break point, which he gladly took to draw level at 5-5. The set went to the tiebreaker, which was dominated by the 20-year-old, 7-2 as he forced a third set.

Medvedev runs away with set, clinches place in final

With momentum on his side, Medvedev brought up a break point at the start of the set after forcing the error from a backhand shot. He then won the next point and broke the 31-year-old to get off to the perfect start in the third and final set. The world number 96 hit a drop shot to bring up a break back the point at 30-40. The Russsian would go on to save the point but Sela brought up a second break point which would be saved as Medvedev went 2-0 up.

Daniil Medvedev clinches his fist as he wins a point (Photo: Arun Sankar/Getty Images)

The Russian, playing in his first semifinal match would continue to cause all sort of problems to Sela in the set and at 4-2, he fired a backhand passing shot down the line for a double-break point chance. Sela denied Medvedev but lost the game when a forehand hit the net. The Russian finished the match perfectly with an ace down the line to advance to his first ever ATP final.