ATP Chennai: Roberto Bautista Agut downs Benoit Paire in straight sets

In the second and last semifinal of the day, Roberto Bautista Agut defeated Benoit Paire 6-3, 6-3 to progress to the Aircel Chennai Open final, where he will face first-time finalist 20-year-old Daniil Medvedev

Bautista Agut wins opening set

The Spaniard settled into the match relatively quickly. In the third game of the match, he hit a slice at the net to bring up a break point. Benoit Paire hit an ace out wide to save one break point. Bautista Agut hit a lob to which Paire spun and smashed a backhand winner down the line to save a second break point. The Frenchman eventually held serve hitting the second ace in the match for 2-2. Both then held serve with the set at 4-3.

Paire then was pt under pressure for the second time in the set, smashing a forehand into the net as he faced double break points. The number one seed hit a perfectly timed forehand down the line to go 5-3 ahead. Serving for the set, Bautista Agut earned a match point at 15-40. The number five seed took the Spaniard to deuce, saving two set points in the process. However, he couldn't stop the 28-year-old gaining a third set point as he failed to reach a backhand. Paire hit a forehand wide in the next point as the set was finally wrapped up, 6-3.

Bautista Agut down a fighting Paire

Roberto Bautista Agut came out for the second set fully focused. After a baseline exchange, Paire hit a backhand error as he faced break a break point. A double-fault in the next game allowed the Spaniard to take an early lead. He consolidated the very net game for a 2-0 lead. Paire was crumbling and another double fault gave Bautista Agut triple break point opportunities.

Roberto Bautista Agut hit a forehand (Photo: Arun Sankar/Getty Images)

The world number 47 then conceded the game, smashing a forehand into the net as the number 14 went a double break ahead. Paire vented his frustrations by slamming his racket. The Frenchman was forced to save even more break points in the next match before holding serve for the first time this set for 4-1. He then broke the Spaniard in the very next game and then holding serve as he closed the scoreline, 4-3. Serving to stay in the game down match point, Paire hit a backhand shot wide as Bautista Agut progressed to the final.