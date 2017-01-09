WTA Sydney second round preview: Svetlana Kuznetsova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Kuznetsova's searching for back-to-back titles in Sydney (Credit: Jimmie48 Tennis Photography)

Fifth seed Svetlana Kuznetsova will be looking to successfully defend a title for only the second time in her career at the second premier event on the WTA in 2017 at the Apia International Sydney. The two-time Grand Slam champion first achieved this feat at the Kremlin Cup in Moscow, and it was timely to achieve that as it allowed the Russian to qualify for the WTA Finals in Singapore for the first time since 2009.

Meanwhile, Kuznetsova's second round match will be against compatriot Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Pavlyuchenkova may not have lived up to her expectations by reaching two Grand Slam quarterfinals at the French Open and US Open in 2011, and reached a career-high ranking of 13 but the Russian reminded people how dangerous she can be by reaching the quarterfinals at Wimbledon last year, losing to eventual champion Serena Williams in straight sets.

Both Russians were playing competitive tennis last week with Kuznetsova losing to French Open champion Garbine Muguruza for the third time in four meetings in the quarterfinals at the Brisbane International, and Pavlyuchenkova lost to eventual semifinalist, Julia Goerges in the first round of the ASB Classic in Auckland.

Pavlyuchenkova cruised past Sam Stosur in the first round (Photo by Brett Hemmings / Getty Images)

How they got here

The defending champion began her title defence against tricky Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu, who's more accustomed to clay courts but still a threat on hard courts by producing big forehands. The fifth seed cruised past Begu, 6-1, 6-4, despite having a double break at 4-1 in the second set, the Romanian clawed back at 4-4 but Kuznetsova broke again and served for the match to secure her spot in round two.

Pavlyuchenkova got her first win in 2017 by heaping more misery on 2011 US Open champion Sam Stosur, who has historically struggled to compete on home soil with the Australian's best results at the Australian Open coming at the fourth round stage twice in 2006 and 2010. Moreover, the world number 27 eased past Stosur, 6-3, 6-1 to inflict Stosur's seventh consecutive loss on the WTA tour with her last victory coming at the US Open last August against Camila Giorgi in the first round.

Their history

Kuznetsova and Pavlyuchenkova have met on six occasions on hard and clay courts, and the two-time Grand Slam champion has dominated their rivalry by leading 5-1 overall, 4-1 on hard courts and 1-0 on clay.

Kuznetsova's looking for a third Grand Slam singles title in Melbourne (Photo by Brett Hemmings / Getty Images)

The compatriots faced off for the first time in the quarterfinals of Beijing in 2009 with Kuznetsova coming out on top, 6-3, 6-2, and she followed this up with a second round victory at the Australian Open in 2010 cruising past her younger compatriot, 6-2, 6-2, however, Kuznetsova defeated Pavlyuchenkova for the third consecutive time but this time it required three sets with a first round win at the Coupe Rogers in Montreal, 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.

In their first meeting in over five years, Pavlyuchenkova defeated the world number nine for the first time in straight sets in the first round at the Wuhan Open in 2015, in emphatic fashion, 6-0, 6-1. Furthermore, Kuznetsova would re-assert her authority in this rivalry by winning the next two meetings in straight sets in the final of the Kremlin Cup a few weeks later, 6-2, 6-1, and on their first meeting outside of hard courts on the clay courts at the French Open in the third round, 6-1, 6-4 in 2016.

Who wins?

Although Kuznetsova has the mental advantage over Pavlyuchenkova by having a commanding 5-1 lead, the three-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist will look at this match as a good opportunity to beat Kuznetsova and end her title defence in the process. The world number 27's forehand is a deadly weapon and she utilised it effectively against an out-of-sorts Stosur, and the 25-year-old has a good serve. Moreover, the defending champion is a good returner and she moves well around the court, and both players like to dominate play from the baseline so expect this contest to have a lot of baseline rallies. Recently, Kuznetsova has had the habit of beating players, that she should be beating on a regular basis, and only the best players have beaten her. The fifth seed lost to Garbine Muguruza and Serena Williams in the fourth rounds of the French Open and Wimbledon respectively and Caroline Wozniacki ousted her in the second round of the US Open last year.

The two-time Grand Slam champion's the fitter of the two players, therefore, she will be looking to extend the points in the rallies but Pavlyuchenkova will be looking to end them as quickly as possible. This will be the first match scheduled on Court 3 at 11 am local time at the NSW Tennis Centre, which was the home of the 2000 Sydney Olympics, and the winner of this second round match will have a tricky quarterfinal encounter with third seed Dominika Cibulkova or 2014 Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard.

Prediction: Kuznetsova in three sets