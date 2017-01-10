Pat Cash claims that Andy Murray is the favorite for Australian Open glory

Murray after last year's loss in the Australian Open final (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

Two-time Australian Open finalist and former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash has tipped Andy Murray for glory in Melbourne this year. The new world number one will go into the first grand slam of the year as five-time runner-up.

“It's hard not to tip Djokovic, isn't it, but having said that I think Murray is edging ever closer and he deserves to be world No.1 even though it's by a mere match, the last match of the year," Cash said, after Murray secured his year-end world number one spot with a win over Novak Djokovic at the ATP World Tour Finals last year.

The former world number four also added that Djokovic would be motivated to regain the top spot this year. "I do think he will hold onto the No.1 spot for quite a bit this year and it's Djokovic's job to get it off him. But once he gets going he's almost impossible to stop and we saw the form last year; the semi-final and final was absolutely breathtaking tennis."

Murray practicing at Melbourne Park ahead of the first grand slam of the year (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

Even with six-time champion Djokovic hot on the Brit's tail, Cash believes that Murray has the edge this year. "Murray is mentally more stable and more consistent, I think. He seems to be more relaxed. He had an unbelievable year last year and I would say he's the one to beat. He's the one who has got something to prove."

"He's had a great career and a lot of wins but he still hasn't quite got over the line in the Australian Open and certainly the French Open as well is the other one, and I wouldn't be surprised to see him get both of those this year." With Murray going into the first grand slam of the year as the man to beat, it could be the year that the Brit overcomes the heartbreak of the five final losses to take the title for the first time in Melbourne.