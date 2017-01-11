WTA Dubai: Former champions Agnieszka Radwanska, Simona Halep amongst big names entered

Agnieszka Radwanska, who won the title in 2012, returns this year (Getty/Julian Finney)

The WTA field for the Dubai Tennis Championships has been set, with several notable stars of the Women’s game set to be in action.

Amongst those set to be in action include 2012 champion Agnieszka Radwanska and 2015 champion Simona Halep, as well as world number one Angelique Kerber.

Halep, Radwanska look to regain title; Pliskova, Kuznetsova look to go one step further than before

Both in the top five, Halep and Radwanska will be amongst the favorites for the title when the tournament takes place, as they look to become a two-time champion at the event.

Radwanska won the title in 2012, one of the best seasons of her career, beating Julia Goerges, whilst Halep’s title came in 2015, beating Karolina Pliskova; the Czech star is also returning to Dubai this year, and will likely be a strong contender for the title considering her recent form.

Simona Halep poses with the trophy after winning the tournament in 2015 (Getty/Francois Nel)

Another former finalist returning is Svetlana Kuznetsova. The two-time Grand Slam champion has lost in the final on three occasions (in 2004, 2008, and 2011) and the resurgent Russian will be aiming to go one better as she looks to stay near the top of the game.

Kerber headlines other notable names entered

Following her extremely successful 2016, Angelique Kerber will be looking to maintain her position at the top of the rankings; considering she lost her opening match in Dubai last year, she’ll see this as an opportunity for more ranking points as well as another title.

Angelique Kerber in action at the Apia International Sydney this week (Getty/Brett Hemmings)

Also in action will be WTA Finals champion, and world number six, Dominika Cibulkova and French Open champion, and world number seven, Garbine Muguruza. Both will be looking to close in on the top five, though Muguruza particularly will be looking for more ranking points after her erratic 2016.

Briton Johanna Konta will also be in action, Having risen almost 40 spots in the ranking last season, the Brit will be looking to maintain her new position at the top of the game and will see the tournament as part of her quest to improve on her career-high ranking of ninth.