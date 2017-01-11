ATP Marseille: Defending champion Nick Kyrgios, French stars headline

Nick Kyrgios holds the Open 13 trophy after beating Marin Cilic in the final last year (Getty/Jean Catuffe)

The entry list for the Open 13, an ATP tournament in Marseille, has been confirmed, with defending champion Nick Kyrgios looking to defend what was his first ATP title.

Alongside Kyrgios is two-time champion Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who is one of several French stars set to be in action in February.

Large French contingent in action

The strength and depth of French tennis will fully be on show in Marseille, with seven of the nation’s top men’s players set to be in action.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga practicing ahead of the Australian Open, which takes place in Melbourne next week (Getty/Michael Dodge)

The highest ranked home player in action will be Gael Monfils, who lost in the final in 2015. Monfils will be joined by former top 10 stars Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who won the title in 2009 and 2013, and Richard Gasquet; the three are arguably France’s biggest stars.

Furthermore, the rising Lucas Pouille, who broke the top 20 last year, will be looking to rise further up the rankings as his continues his development, whilst veterans Nicolas Mahut and Paul-Henri Mathieu will also be in action, alongside the talented yet erratic Benoit Paire.

Kyrgios, Dimitrov highlight other players confirmed

2016 was arguably the best year of Kyrgios’ career, even if it did end in controversial circumstances, and his first ATP title coming in Marseille was a huge part of that. The Australian will be one of the favorites for the title once again this time around.

Also set to be in action is Grigor Dimitrov, who looks set for a big year after his run to the title in Brisbane. Furthermore, another player who could be set for a big 2017, Alexander Zverev, will also be in action as he looks to become a consistent top-20, and higher, player.

Grigor Dimitrov poses with the Brisbane International title after beating Kei Nishikori in the final (Getty/Chris Hyde)

Two Russian stars at very different points of their careers, veteran Mikhail Youzhny and rising star Karen Khachanov, will also be in action, as will Dutch star Robin Haase.