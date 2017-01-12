Australian Open introduces Fantasy Tennis League as go-to online game in the sport

Djokovic and Murray were two of the top point-getters in Fantasy Tennis League in 2016 (Getty Images/Anadolu Agency)

With the Australian Open around the corner, the tournament is promoting the Fantasy Tennis League as the go-to fantasy tennis game. Gameweek 1 of the Fantasy Tennis League begins with the Australian Open which starts this weekend.

The prizes for Fantasy Tennis League are quite incredible. If you submit your team before the Australian Open begins, you’re entered in a ballot to win two tickets to this year’s men’s Australian Open final. The grand prize is two tickets to next year’s Australian Open final with flight and hotel accommodations. Second place gets you two tickets to one of the tournaments of the Australian Open series which range from the Brisbane International, Apia International Sydney, and the Hobart International. The top team each month gets a bumper prize pack which features tennis merchandise from around the world.

How It Works

The season/scoring starts during the Australian Open and ends during the WTA Finals/ATP World Tour Finals. Your fantasy tennis team is comprised of 16 players and must stay within the 100 million dollar budget. There will be eight “starters” and eight bench players. The starters range from: Captain, Key Players, and Team Players. The captain will score double the points for the gameweek. Key players score 20 percent of the points they earn for the gameweek, and team players just earn the normal points per week.

After each tournament week, players are allowed to trade at maximum, three players out of their team and have 72 total trades for the season. Any player on your bench can be substituted in for another player but must be done before the tournament week has begun, otherwise, the team is locked in once the week has begun.

Team values can change depending on how players do each week. The Fantasy Tennis League describes it here, “Each player's price will vary based on their most current performance from game week to game week. A rolling average is used to determine how a player's value changes and they must have played in a tournament main draw in order for their value to increase or decrease.”

Scoring

Players can score points in these events: Grand Slams, Tour Finals, Masters 1000s, ATP 500s/250s, WTA Premier Mandatory/Premier 5s, and WTA Internationals. The scoring for players is listed below in a table from the Fantasy Tennis League Website. Stay tuned for the next piece on the big-hitters of the Fantasy Tennis League.