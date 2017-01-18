Kei Nishikori gives his thoughts on his second round match and the possibility of facing Roger Federer

Kei Nishikori signs the camera following a second round win (Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Kei Nishikori who defeated Jeremy Chardy in straight sets gave his thoughts to the media on stopping Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic as well as a match against Roger Federer

Kei Nishikori: "Yeah, it was a good match for me"

After defeating Jeremy Chardy in straight sets, Kei Nishikori reflected on an up and down match but says it was better than the first round's performance.

"Yeah, it was a good match. Definitely much better than the first match. There was many up and downs in the second set and also the third set, too. I think I was focused when I need the game."

Kei Nishikori on being the third favorite

Behind Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic, Kei Nishikori is the third favorite for the tournament but the Japanese do not care about that.

Kei Nishikori during his match against Jeremy Chardy (Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

"Yeah, I mean, I do not really care about people saying, but, you know, I try to win Grand Slam, and Masters, that's my next goal."

Yeah, in the future, sometimes in the future, I can hope I can get the title sometimes in the future."

"I hope I can sneak in there, you know, to beat Andy and Novak"

With Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic dominated Men's tour, the Japanese were asked whether he could come between the two and stop the dominance.

"I hope so. Yeah, I think those two guys are still dominating the tour like you see last year. But I hope I can sneak in there, you know, to beat Andy and Novak. I mean, if I wanted to win a Grand Slam or Masters, I have to beat those two guys, anyway."

"Yeah, it's gonna be a big challenge for me, but I'm enjoying this challenge."

Nishikori on a potential match against Roger Federer

With a possible matchup with Roger Federer in the quarterfinal, Kei Nishikori was asked how important that match is for him.

Kei Nishikori against Roger Federer in one of their last meetings (Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

"Yeah, I think he's playing well. I see some of the matches. Yeah, I'm just really happy that he's back on the tour.

"Yeah, for sure, I want to play the match against him. It's always enjoyable, and it's always a big challenge for me. I hope we can play sometime."