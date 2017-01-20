Australian Open third round preview: Roger Federer vs Tomas Berdych

Federer and Berdych last played in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Australian Open, with Federer taking the match in straight sets. Credit: Recep Sakar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

In a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal matchup, four-time Australian Open champion Roger Federer faces 10th-seeded Tomas Berdych in the third round of the 2017 Australian Open.

The 35-year-old Swiss and the 31-year-old Czech will meet for the 23rd time overall, with the Swiss Maestro owning a 16-6 head-to-head record over Berdych, including a 3-0 record over the Czech at the Australian Open.

When the men’s draw was released for the tournament, many were intrigued by the possibility of this match in an early round. As Federer’s ranking dropped due to injury, he now sits at 17 in the world, which made this matchup possible so early in the tournament, when the top seeds begin to play other seeded players.

As he works his way back from injury, Federer is looking to win as many matches as he can while also focusing on his recovery. The 17-time Grand Slam champion said he knows this will not be an easy match against a quality opponent like Berdych.

“Well, I know I’ve got to lift my game a little bit,” Federer said. “He’s caused difficulties for me in the past on faster courts: Cincinnati, New York, Wimbledon, Olympics in Athens. I know what he’s got.”

“I’ve played him here, played him on many occasions, as well, when it went my way,” the Swiss number two continued. “I just got to play on my terms and really be focused on my own service games to make sure I don't have any lapses there.”

For Berdych, his biggest test will be getting over the mental hurdle of facing the Swiss number two, as the Swiss Maestro has defeated the Czech number one five times in a row.

The Czech has struggled in the past against Federer, and some of that must be attributed to the mental thought of having to play someone with the history of Federer.

Berdych’s last win over the Fed-Express came in Dubai in 2013. In Grand Slams, however, the world number 10 has only defeated the Fed-Express once, with the 17-time Grand Slam champion winning six of the seven contests.

Berdych keeps his eye focused on the ball as he rips the backhand. Credit: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Federer and Berdych fight past young Americans in second round

Following a shaky-at-best first round win over Jurgen Melzer, Federer was hoping for a better performance in round two against the 20-year-old American qualifier Noah Rubin. Rubin played well against the world number 17, but Federer prevailed, but not after a tough fight.

Rubin played one of the best matches of his career, going toe-to-toe against the 17-time Grand Slam champion. It was clear by the third set that Federer’s energy was significantly lower than it was in the first set.

Should Federer defeat Berdych on Thursday, he will have improved his game significantly. However, as he recovers from injury, Federer’s level of play should continually improve match-by-match.

Just like Federer, Berdych faced a young American in his second round match. The number 10 seed faced a tough test in round two against world number 82 Ryan Harrison. The 24-year-old kept the match very competitive through two sets. However, fatigue and injury crept into the American’s game, and Berdych cruised to victory in straight sets.

In the first round, Berdych only had to play one set, as his opponent, Luca Vanni, retired after only one set. The Czech looked good in both matches. In round two, the young American frustrated the 31-year-old Czech, pushing him to raise his level before injuries ruined his own chances.

Just like Federer, should Berdych have a chance to beat the Swiss Maestro, he will need to raise his game.

Federer rips a backhand down the line for the winner. Credit: Jason Heidrich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Analysis

This will be one of the best third round matches of the tournament. Despite being ranked at 17 in the world, Federer still can play like a top-10 player. Both stars know how to win big matches. Despite only being the third round, this one will have the feel of a second-week match.

As shown in their head-to-head, Federer generally has the upper-hand in the matchup. While Berdych can hit big, Federer knows his game well enough as the two have played 22 times.

In addition, the Swiss can mix-in his effective serve-and-volley play as a changeup. Berdych, too, occasionally serves-and-volleys to mix his game up.

If Federer was not recovering from injury and a six-month layoff, he would be the favorite in the match. However, as he is still trying to regain his best form, this match is a real toss-up in terms of the winner.

If the Swiss number two can find the next level of his game, he can win the match. But, if he continues to make the same mistakes he made in the first two rounds, Berdych can gain the victory.

Fans who have a night session ticket for Rod Laver Arena will be in store for an incredible match between two great competitors.

Prediction: Federer in four sets