Australian Open: Coco Vandeweghe pulls off comeback over Eugenie Bouchard

The first match of the day in the Rod Laver Arena was a dramatic one as former Australian Open semifinalist, Eugenie Bouchard faced Coco Vandeweghe in the third round. The American played better in the first set and only needed a break to take the opener, but Bouchard came back strong in the second to force a third. It seemed like the Canadian had everything under control as she was a break up but Vandeweghe backfired to start a dramatic finish for this match as the American saved four breaks points in order to get back on the set. It was Bouchard who wasn’t able to serve to stay in the match and after two hours and twenty-one minutes, Coco Vandeweghe defeated Eugenie Bouchard 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

In the fourth round, Vandeweghe will face the world number one, Angelique Kerber, next.

Vandeweghe gets the only break point to take the opening set

It was a solid start for both players as they held their serves without problems. Neither seemed to show weakness as they went on to get solid holds, not even facing break points. It was until the Canadian served to level up at 4-4 when the first break of the match happened after Bouchard hit a double fault to hand over her serve. At this point, the American was seizing her chances and didn’t allow Bouchard to take the ball early and take control of the points as she went on to hold and lead 5-3 in the first. The Canadian had to serve to stay in the set and she succeeded but the American consolidated the break after hitting a first serve that Bouchard was not able to return.

Coco Vandeweghe celebrates during her third round match at the Australian Open. ( Photo: Getty Images/Cameron Spencer)

Bouchard strikes back and forces a third set

At the opening game, it seemed like Bouchard had everything under control with her serve as she raced to lead 40-0, but three points later she was in the complicated situation of losing those game points. Fortunately, for the Canadian, she was able to come through the deuce to hold her serve and lead 1-0. Things started to look brighter for the Canadian who struck first to get the early break after Vandeweghe double-faulted to give Bouchard a 2-0 lead.

The American tried a resurgence on Bouchard’s serve as the Canadian wasn’t able to convert the game points and even gave Vandeweghe a break point, but the Canadian was quick on her feet and came back to hold and extend her lead to 3-0. Back on serve, the American didn’t give her opponent any chance to get another break as she comfortably served to get her first game of the set.

Eugenie Bouchard in action during her third round match at the Australian Open. ( Photo: Getty Images/Cameron Spencer)

The Canadian had a slow start on her serve to hand a 0-30 advantage to her opponent, despite winning the next two points she went on to face a break point. However, Bouchard held her nerve and was able to overcome the challenge and hold to be up 4-1. After a solid hold from the American, Bouchard proved how strong and confident she was feeling with an easy hold to love to lead 5-1. Vandeweghe imitated the actions of her opponent and also held to love, giving Bouchard the pressure to serve the set. But the Canadian was immune to the pressure and sealed the second set after a long return from the American to force a third set.

Bouchard in control, but Vandeweghe pulls out a comeback on the Canadian

It was an ideal start for the Canadian who thanks to an erratic game from her opponent got three break points which she converted after hitting a forehand passing shot to get the early lead 1-0. The Canadian continued her dominance and held without problems to consolidate the break and lead 2-0. But the American wasn’t ready to yield another break and held to love to get on the scoreboard.

The Canadian had everything under control as she was taking the balls early to dictate the points, Bouchard would hit an ace to keep ahead on the scoreboard leading 4-1. Bouchard put some pressure on the Vandeweghe’s serve but she was able to brush it off thanks to her serve.

Eugenie Bouchard serves during her third round match at the Australian Open. ( Photo: Getty Images/Cameron Spencer)

Bouchard had to fight to keep her lead as Vandeweghe started to put more pressure on her. Still, the American didn’t get a break point as the Canadian lead 4-2. However, it was now Bouchard who struggled to take points off the American’s serve as Vandeweghe held to be 3-4.

She was building up the momentum and a shaky game of serve from the Canadian gave the break back to the American who level things up at 4-4. A dramatic game of serve Vandeweghe faced as she had to get through eight deuces and save four breaks points to lead for the first time in the set at 5-4.

Missing those break points didn’t affect Bouchard at all as she went on to get an impressive hold to love to level at 5-5. Keeping it less dramatic the American held to 15 to lead 6-5. Serving to stay in the match proved to be too much for the Canadian who wasn’t able to save the only match point to hand her serve and give Vandeweghe the match.