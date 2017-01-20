Australian Open: Svetlana Kuznetsova prevails in 3 hour, 36 minute thriller against Jelena Jankovic

A thrilling blockbuster third round match at the Australian Open saw the resurgent Jelena Jankovic face off against eighth seed Svetlana Kuznetsova in the Hisense Arena. Jankovic came into the match as a slight underdog as she lost both her opening matches in Shenzhen and Auckland, coming to Melbourne winless in 2017. The battle of the seasoned veterans saw the Serbian lead their head-to-head record by 8-6 with their last meeting coming at the Guangzhou International in 2015 where Jankovic triumphed in straight sets. It turned out to be a different case today as Kuznetsova battled through Jankovic after 3 hours and 36 minutes in an extraordinary three-set match to progress to the second week here in Melbourne for the first time since 2013.

Jankovic crashes out of the Australian Open | Photo: Jack Thomas/Getty Images AsiaPac

Kuznetsova takes tight first set

The Serbian made a fast start to the match as she held her serve comfortably to start the match with after a very tight challenge that went into Jankovic’s favour on game point. Kuznetsova then sealed her first game of the match with an incredible backhand crosscourt winner while on the run having been on the defense throughout the point. Jankovic started to hand out unforced errors as she hit three consecutively to give Kuznetsova three break points in the early stages of the match. Despite Jankovic being able to get back to deuce, the Russian finally converted on her fifth break point of the game to take the early advantage after she took advantage on a poor volley by Jankovic. A nervy service hold followed up for Kuznetsova as she managed to consolidate the break of serve after Jankovic almost threatened to break back immediately, but failed to find a break point opportunity.

Kuznetsova hits a backhand | Photo: Jack Thomas/Getty Images AsiaPac

Kuznetsova then brought up yet another break point in her next return game with a strong forehand down-the-line winner on a relatively slow second service by the Serbian. Some good offensive play by Jankovic allowed her to save the break point to eventually hold her serve and prevent Kuznetsova from running away with the first set. The Russian looked certain to claim the first set as she broke serve for the second time at 4-2 with some amazing offensive tennis which once again flourished. Known for her problems with closing out matches, Kuznetsova earned a set point on her serve in the following game but lost it on a double fault only to be broken moments later to allow Jankovic to get back one of the breaks. The Serbian looked poised for a comeback as she saved another two set points to hold her serve and lessen the deficit. It proved fourth time lucky for Kuznetsova as she managed to find her strong and effective serves at the crucial moments to close out the match 6-4 after a slight hiccup at the end.

Kuznetsova serves during the match | Photo: Jack Thomas/Getty Images AsiaPac

Jankovic creates improbable comeback

Similar to the first set, Jankovic started the set with an encouraging hold of service to get off to a great start to the set. Kuznetsova endured yet another nervy service game as Jankovic threatened to break serve but fortunately, she failed to find a break point in the game. Jankovic would rue the missed opportunity as she was immediately broken in the next game to allow Kuznetsova to take the lead of a set and a break which certainly looks promising for her. Looking confident and with the momentum running in her, Kuznetsova consolidated the break with a hold of service to further affirm her lead. The victory was in the sights of Kuznetsova as she claimed yet another break of service to have a double break lead in the set and be just two games away from winning the match in straight sets.

Kuznetsova prevails after 216 minutes | Photo: Jack Thomas/Getty Images AsiaPac

However, Jankovic managed to get one of the breaks back immediately to lessen the deficit and prevent Kuznetsova from running away with the match in her hands. A double fault gave the Russian a break point again, but she was unable to convert it and the Serbian eventually managed to hold serve and lessen the deficit to just one game. Kuznetsova was in great danger when she conceded another break point opportunity but held her nerves to stop the rout and hold her service to place herself in an advantageous situation to close out the match. Similar to her previous matches, Kuznetsova had trouble closing out the matches as she was broken when serving for the match with a double fault on break point causing all the problems. Jankovic’s run continued as continuous unforced errors coming from the Russian continued to cost her greatly and allowed Jankovic to be just one game away from leveling the match. Two double faults at the start of her service game at 5-6 for Kuznetsova got her off to a negative start as she was eventually broken and lost the set despite being up a double break lead, as Kuznetsova was uncharacteristically erratic at the end of the set.

Jankovic celebrates winning a point | Photo: Jack Thomas/Getty Images AsiaPac

Kuznetsova comes through in thrilling deciding set

Jankovic looked like the favourite for the first time in the whole match as she broke serve early on in the deciding set as Kuznetsova was unable to handle Jankovic’s lethal backhands. She further affirmed her lead as she consolidated the break of serve after she saved a break point in the process to have a 3-0 lead. The Russian was in serious trouble when Jankovic earned another two break points in the following game, but Kuznetsova maintained her composure to hold her serve and keep herself in contention for the match. The unforced error on break point would prove costly as Jankovic lost the advantage just right in the next game after Kuznetsova prevailed in a 10-minute game to return level on serve. Her celebrations were short-lived, though, as Kuznetsova wasted two game points to concede yet another service break and allowed Jankovic to regain the lead. This time, she was not able to consolidate the break as Kuznetsova broke back immediately to prevent Jankovic from running away with the match.

Jankovic reacts during the match | Photo: Jack Thomas/Getty Images AsiaPac

The Russian finally earned a comfortable hold of service and she held to love with three consecutive winners, before prevailing in yet another tough game which saw Kuznetsova save two game points to take the lead for the first time in the final set and gave herself the chance to serve out the match once again. Exactly like what happened in the second set, Jankovic broke back immediately and extended the match until one player wins by two games. Kuznetsova looked in danger once again at 5-6, 40-40 but her champion’s mind was reflected in that particular game as she held her nerves to keep herself in the match. The next break of serve came soon after as unforced errors were deadly for Jankovic which caused her to get broken at 7-8 and gave Kuznetsova a third opportunity to serve out the match. This time, she did just so as she successfully served out the match to love, clinching the victory after the 216 minutes marathon.

Both players meet at the net after the match | Photo: Scott Barbour/Getty Images AsiaPac

Next up for Kuznetsova

Kuznetsova’s fourth-round opponent would be fellow Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who had a great victory over Elina Svitolina in her third round match. Pavlyuchenkova just defeated Kuznetsova last week at Sydney in straight sets where Kuznetsova looked very erratic, and the blockbuster fourth round match would definitely be much closer.