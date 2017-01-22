Report: Novak Djokovic to sign with Lacoste after Uniqlo deal expires

For the first time in recent memory, Djokovic ditched the polo and went with a henley look (Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic is soon to have a new sponsor for his on-court attire. Currently, the world number two is wearing Uniqlo. The Japanese attire company’s contract with Djokovic is coming to an end this summer, and according to Tennis Actu in France, the Serb is set to sign with Lacoste as his primary sponsor for on-court attire. The switch would mean Lacoste would be Djokovic’s fourth different representative in terms of on-court attire, joining the likes of Adidas, Sergio Tacchini, and the aforementioned Uniqlo.

Djokovic’s Apparel History

The Serb started his professional career wearing Adidas, joining the likes of future Big Four partner Andy Murray with the German-based company. At the end of 2009 though, Adidas chose to sign Andy Murray to a contract extension, leaving the Serb looking for a new on-court attire sponsor.

He then signed a 10-year deal with Sergio Tacchini. Despite the long contract, a massive year in 2011 saw the Serb win three majors, five Masters 1000s titles, and reached world number one. The Italian based company fell behind on payments for him due to the contract being an incentive-based deal. The contract was terminated and then signed with Uniqlo on a five-year deal as their global ambassador starting in the spring of 2012. He debuted the attire at the French Open.

Lacoste Gets Its Superstar

Since Djokovic has been a professional, he has shared the star power with on-court attire sponsors. With Adidas he had Murray, and with Uniqlo, he had Kei Nishikori. Only with Sergio Tacchini was where he was the only true star. Djokovic will be joining Roberto Bautista Agut and Frenchman Benoit Paire as the notable wearers of the famous crocodile on the men's side, giving Lacoste the big star they have been craving for.

Below is a list of sponsors with notable men’s players as their on-court wearers:

Nike: Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Juan Martin del Potro

Adidas: Tomas Berdych, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Dominic Thiem, Lucas Pouille, Alexander Zverev

Asics: Gael Monfils, David Goffin

New Balance: Milos Raonic

Uniqlo: Kei Nishikori

Under Armour: Andy Murray

Lacoste: Roberto Bautista Agut, Benoit Paire

A Look Back At Djokovic’s Best Uniqlo Outfits

2012 US Open

Djokovic's blue on blue still worked well with the blue courts of the US Open (Alex Trautwig/Getty Images)

2013 French Open

The turquoise contrasts well with the red clay of Roland Garros (Action Sport/Ilewig Christian/Getty Images)

2014 Australian Open

Djokovic's 2014 Aussie Open outfit bought a Ying/Yang feel to Melbourne (Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

2014 French Open

Once again, the light colors of Djokovic's outfit work lovely with the red clay (Ilewig Christian/Getty Images/Action Sport)

2016 French Open