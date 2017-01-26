Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov Live Stream Commentary and Updates of the 2017 Australian Open Semifinal (0-0)

Refresh content

Be sure to join us for what promises to be an epic encounter.

Nadal, though, will worry little about such a stat. The 2009 champion has wrestled with injuries since his last major triumph in Paris in 2015. Only Dimitrov can prevent the overriding feeling of deja vu.

The world number one, a perennial nearly-ran in Australia, fell in the fourth round to Mischa Zverev and his departure marked the first time since the French Open in 2004 that both the world number one and two have crashed out of a grand slam tournament before the quarterfinal stage.

Few can question that decision with a final berth at stake. Nadal -- and Federer -- have also been aided by the impromptu exits of Djokovic and Andy Murray.

Dimitrov chalked his first victory over Nadal on the outdoor hard courts in Beijing last year before Rafa decided to curtail his season to launch an all-out assault in 2017.

The pair have squared off against each other on outdoor hard courts on three separate occasions, with Nadal triumphing in Melbourne in 2014 3-6, 7-6, 7-6, 6-2.

What will concern the Bulgarian pre-match, though, is his dismal 1-7 head-to-head record against the Spaniard.

"I’m confident enough to say that I feel good physically and just go forward with the confidence that I have built up also from the previous tournament [Brisbane]."

"I feel like I have all the tools to go further, and my job isn’t over yet," he noted after his victory over Goffin on Wednesday.

Dimitrov, meanwhile, says he will not crumble under the pressures of a grand slam semifinal.

Nadal says an indicator of whether he's playing well is his ability to perform passing shots, which were abundant in his rout of Raonic.

"I was there trying to stop his aggressive shots and don't lose court, don't lose meters behind the baseline. That's an important change for me."

Many noted the change in the Spaniard's return position during his victory over Raonic and Nadal admitted that that aspect of his game has been a big change.

Commenting on the challenge that presents itself in the form of Dimitrov, Nadal said: "He is a player who has unbelievable talent, unbelievable potential. I'm going to try and play my best because I know he's playing with high confidence."

Hampered by injury, however, the Canadian showed little resistance as Nadal pounced on his weak second serve and displayed the sort of exuberance that significantly shortened the odds of the Spaniard lifting the crown on Sunday.

The much-anticipated quarterfinal arrived between Nadal and the world number three Milos Raonic, who vanquished the 30-year-old in Brisbane en route to a semifinal showing.

Scheduled on Rod Laver Arena in the evening, Monfils wilted under the pressure. Nadal stormed to a two-set buffer for the loss of only six games and, despite a brief rally from the Frenchman, the Spaniard sealed his progression to the last eight.

Dimitrov will be eager to qualify for his first grand slam final (Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Asia Pac)

So, too, was Gael Monfils labelled as a potential upset for Nadal. The Frenchman's head-to-head record with the 14-time grand slam champion does not make for pretty reading but La Monf has refined his game in the past twelve months and had made light work of his matches down under until then.

But, eyeing only a second Australian Open in his career, the veteran rallied, taking the fourth set 6-3 before closing out in fashion.

Zverev claimed the first set before the Spaniard levelled. A pulsating third set tie-break went the German's way and, for a brief spell, the match appeared to be getting away from Rafa.

Florian Mayer and Marco Baghdatis were handled for the loss of no sets but the 19-year-old German prodigy Alexander Zverev proved a tough assignment.

The spotlight, in contrast, has never shun so brightly on Nadal after his injury woes post-U.S. Open last year.

Goffin, meanwhile, could not match the 25-year-old's rhythm in the quarterfinals on Wednesday and fell in straight sets.

The Novak Djokovic conquering Denis Istomin, awaited in the fourth round and, despite enduring an early scare, Dimitrov prevailed 2-6, 7-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Buoyed by his unblemished record this season, the Bulgarian wowed the native Australians with a straight sets, third round victory over the wily Richard Gasquet.

The 25-year-old, who is appearing in his second grand slam semifinal, knocked off Australian Christopher O'Connell in round one before recovering from a 6-1 first set deficit to Chung Hyeon to triumph in four.

The Bulgarian is 10-0 in 2017 after capturing the Brisbane crown earlier this month and has breezed through to the last four in Melbourne with his eye-pleasing groundstrokes and happy-go-lucky demeanour.

Nadal and Federer last squared off in the final of a grand slam at the 2011 French Open but Dimitrov, who dazzled in his straight sets triumph over David Goffin in the quarterfinals, will be looking to spoil the reunion.

The clock has been turned back to 2008 down under as Nadal and Dimitrov square off for a crack at the Australian Open crown against the resurgent Roger Federer, who dispatched his Swiss compatriot Stan Wawrinka in a five-set thriller on Thursday.

Hi, I'm Craig Vickers and welcome to live, point-by-point coverage of the men's second semifinal between Spain's Rafael Nadal and Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the 2017 Australian Open. From now until play commences at 7:30pm local time (8:30am GMT/3:30am ET/12:30am PT), news and notes will be above to bring you up to speed on proceedings in what is shaping up to be a memorable Australian Open. Be sure to return at match time for minute-by-minute updates.