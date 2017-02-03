WTA St. Petersburg: Dominika Cibulkova strolls to victory over Elena Vesnina

The quarterfinals of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy saw Elena Vesnina go up against Dominika Cibulkova, with the Slovakian eventually triumphing in straight sets to progress to the semifinals.

Cibulkova steals the first set

It was already a very tight affair as seen in the opening game of the match as the first game alone took 11 points to conclude, with Cibulkova making a fast start after she broke serve to start the match with. Some consistent groundstrokes allowed Cibulkova to go against the fearsome offensive tennis of Vesnina, consolidating the break of serve with a comfortable service hold to affirm her lead early on. The Russian the got herself onto the scoreboard as she sent in a couple of strong serves to hold her service comfortably and prevented Cibulkova from running away with the first set.

Dominika Cibulkova looked to be playing her best tennis today | Photo: WTA St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy (Formula TX)

Cibulkova then played what could possibly be her best tennis as she broke serve once more to take a 4-1 lead, and looked poised to win the first set as she had the double break lead. At the most crucial point when the score was at 30-30 at 4-1, Vesnina produced an excellent forehand down the line winner to earn break point, which she failed to convert. Nevertheless, Vesnina came up with her best tennis on her second break point opportunity as she hit a backhand down the line winner when on the defense to get one of the breaks back.

The Russian managed to lessen the deficit even furthermore as she held her nerves to hold her serve despite saving two break points in the process, making the score 4-3 in Cibulkova’s favour. This was when Cibulkova finally stopped the rout as she held her serve, coming from 0-30 down to do so and therefore extending her lead to 5-3 and place herself just a game away from winning the first set. Unforced errors cost Vesnina greatly as she lost her serve for the third time in the set and gifted the set 6-3 to Cibulkova after 45 minutes of play.

Elena Vesnina would be disappointed with her serve today | Photo: WTA St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy (Formula TX)

Cibulkova closes out the match

It was a very encouraging start to the second set for the home favourite as Vesnina broke serve immediately in the opening game of the set, jumping out to an early lead as soon as possible. She did not keep the lead for long, though, as Cibulkova produced some great returns to break straight back, returning on serve in the set. The first service hold of the match came in the next game as the Slovakian held her serve to love, looking very consistent and solid in her service games.

Cibulkova soon earned a set and a break lead as unforced errors once again cost Vesnina greatly, as the Russian was broken on her service yet again to fall behind 3-1. Not wanting to lag further behind in the scoreboard, Vesnina made an immediate reply as she came from 40-15 down to break serve and return on serve. Just at the last moment when the score was 3-4, Vesnina lost her serve at the most crucial stage of the set as that break of service gave Cibulkova a chance to serve out the match. Despite wasting two match points and conceding a break point opportunity, Cibulkova successfully served out the match after a tough 86 minutes match.

Elena Vesnina reaches out for a shot | Photo: WTA St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy (Formula TX)

Next up for Cibulkova

Cibulkova’s next opponent in the semifinals would be Yulia Putintseva. Despite being able to pose all kinds of troublesm this will definitely be a tough match-up for the Slovakian.