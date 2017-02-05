Davis Cup: USA book glamour tie with Australia

John Isner, Jack Sock and Mike Bryan pose for a photo during last year's tie with Australia (Robert Prezioso/Getty Images Asia Pac)

USA and Australia will renew acquaintances in the quarterfinal of the Davis Cup.

A double’s victory over Switzerland on day two was sufficient in ensuring the USA’s place in the last eight.

Jack Sock opened the weekend with a commanding 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 victory over Marco Chiudinelli before John Isner battled through a grueling four-setter with Henri Laaksonen, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(1), to double his team’s advantage.

Sock, drafted in by USA captain, Jim Courier, then teamed up with Steve Johnson to down the Swiss duo of Laaksonen and Antoine Bellier in straight-sets.

Australia, likewise, dispatched the Czech Republic, bereft of Tomas Berdych, to seal a quarterfinal berth.

Emphatic Aussies

Much of the pre-match coverage centered on the mercurial Nick Kyrgios before Australia welcomed the Czech Republic to a sun-scorched Kooyong.

The 21-year-old, however, offered the perfect riposte with an emphatic 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 triumph over world number 157 Jan Satral in just over an hour and a half.

That followed Jordan Thompson’s key victory over Jiri Vesely to open proceedings.

The 22-year-old was thrusted into the spotlight when Bernard Tomic withdrew after his meek Australian Open exit but the youngster dazzled, winning 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in what he described as the biggest win of his career.

“The summer has been pretty good, but playing for your country is amazing and getting us off to a 1-0 lead is even better,” beamed the Australian after the upset.

USA will be looking for a similar showing down under (Photo: Robert Prezioso/Getty Images Asia Pac)

And, much like their American counterparts, progression was sealed with a convincing doubles performance coming courtesy of Sam Groth and John Peers.

Such was the dominance of the duo over the makeshift doubles pairing of Vesely and Satral that they did not lose a point on their serve in the third set.

USA can take solace in their defeat of Australia in last year’s Davis Cup set-up.