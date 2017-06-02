ATP Montpellier: Jeremy Chardy defeats Marcel Granollers in three sets

The first match of the Open Sud de France saw Jeremy Chardy defeat Marcel Granollers 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 to advance to the second round. The Frenchman will play either Paul-Henri Mathieu or lucky loser Vincent Millot.

Chardy bagels Granollers

Chardy began the match by bringing up double break points at 15-40 after forcing the error from Granollers. The next point saw Chardy get the break following a mini baseline exchange. A double-fault in the very next game at 30-30 brought up a break back point for the Spaniard. However, a strong second serve denied Granollers as the game went to deuce. Jeremy Chardy then saved three more break points in the same game as he eventually consolidated the break to go 2-0 up. The Frenchman continued to pile the pressure on Granollers, forcing the error as three breaks points were earned.

Jeremy Chardy strikes a forehand (Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The Spaniard managed to save one of them but a backhand error allowed Chardy to take a 3-0 lead. The 39th ranked player then had two break points to cut the deficit. But Chardy denied him on both occasions and held to secure the double-break, 4-0. Granollers was struggling to deal with the Frenchman in the opening set and fell even more behind when the 29-year-old broke for the third time in the match. Now serving not only for the match but the bagel, Chardy hit a winner and a set point went his way. A volley wide handed the set and the bagel to the home favorite, 6-0.

Granollers fights back; forces a decider

Granollers began the second set by holding serve to love and getting on the scoreboard in the match. Jeremy Chardy also held his serve pretty comfortably as both held their serve. Both players then hit a rhythm on serve, with the next three games being held. Up 3-2, Granollers had Chardy running all over the court to retrieve the ball and eventually brought up a break point finishing the point with a brilliant pickup.

Marcel Granollers hits a backhand (Photo: Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)

Chardy then sent a forehand long as the Granollers broke, going up 2-4 after being behind for much of the match. The Spaniard consolidated serve, with the match, turned on his head momentarily. Two games later, Granollers earned his first set point by hitting a forehand winner. The Frenchman saved the first of two with a backhand winner but the 39th ranked put the bed to set the next point and forced a third and final set.

Chardy downs Granollers

The Frenchman restored order by starting the third set the same way as the opener. He held serve in the first game then broke Granollers in the second, forcing the error. The Frenchman consolidated and lead 3-0 in quick time. However, Granollers managed to cut the deficit to just one game. He ran away to a love-40 lead in the fifth game and despite having a break point saved, he broke for 2-3.

Jeremy Chardy celebrates winning a point (Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

In the very next point, Granollers received a warning following a call that a Chardy shot had clipped the line, which he didn't agree with as he was broken for 2-4. Still annoyed at the call, Granollers continued to argue with the umpire in the changeover which led to a point penalty as he served to stay in the tournament. Granollers put that anger behind him and held serve. But it was Chardy who would go on to hold serve, clinch the set 6-3 and the match to progress to the second round.