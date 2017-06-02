Rafael Nadal confirms Queen's Club participation

Nadal in action at the 2015 AEGON Championships (Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images Europe)

Australian Open finalist Rafael Nadal has announced his intention to play in the AEGON Championships at Queen’s Club this summer.

The Spaniard will join Andy Murray at the ATP 500 event in London in preparation for his quest for a third Wimbledon crown.

Nadal lifted The Queen’s Club title in 2008 but last featured at the tournament in 2015, crashing out to Alexandr Dolgopolov in the first round.

Excited to return

“I am very happy to be coming back to Queen's in June,” stated the 14-time Grand Slam champion.

“Winning the title in 2008 is a great memory for me, the people that organize the event at Queen’s and the British crowds are fantastic, and it is the best way for me to be ready for Wimbledon.”

Tara McGregor-Woodhams, Head of Brand and Sponsorships at the tournament, said she was “thrilled” that the Spaniard had confirmed his participation at the tournament.

Stephen Farrow, Tournament Director of the AEGON Championships, meanwhile, hailed the Spaniard as “one of the greatest players of all time”.

“To be able to add his name to that of the World No.1 Andy Murray in the Aegon Championships line-up in a year when we are expanding our Centre Court capacity by 30% is wonderful news for the tournament, our spectators and our sponsors.”

Nadal will be keen to impress before his return to Wimbledon (Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe)

Joins Andy Murray

The news of Nadal’s commitment follows Murray’s announcement that he intends to play at The Queen’s Club until retirement.

The world number one added a fifth Queen’s title in 2016, rallying from a set and a break down to beat Canadian Milos Raonic.

Nadal, in contrast, has struggled to find his rhythm on the grass courts, forgoing Wimbledon last summer to mend a wrist injury and famously exiting the championships at the second round stage to the entertainer Dustin Brown in 2015.