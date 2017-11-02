ATP Sofia: Grigor Dimitrov powers past Viktor Troicki to seal semifinal spot

Dimitrov in action (Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Asia Pac)

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov sealed his place in the semifinals of the Garanti Koza Sofia Open with a commanding 6-3, 6-3 victory over the Serb Viktor Troicki.

The Australian Open semifinalist required a little over an hour to dispatch Troicki infront of a raucous home crowd in Sofia.

The triumph improved Dimitrov’s record on the year to 12-1, his sole blemish being the agonizing five-set defeat to Rafael Nadal in Melbourne after claiming the ATP 250 crown in Brisbane.

Delighted with progression

“I was feeling the ball a little bit better, serving well and returning great, so all of those things helped me out there against Viktor,” beamed the 25-year-old after the win.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve played in front of a home crowd and they’ve been crazy all week, so I’m just trying to take it in and enjoy every moment.”

The Bulgarian survived a scare in his opening encounter with the Pole Jerzy Janowicz.

Dimitrov dropped the first set, 6-4, before claiming the second and saving multiple break points in the third as he prevailed 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Friday’s battle proved more straightforward, with the Bulgarian facing only two break points throughout the 65 minute encounter.

He converted three of his own to seal a semifinal date with the Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvilli, who took out Martin Klizan despite being bagelled in the opening set, 0-6, 6-3, 6-3.

The Bulgarian returns a backhand (Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Asia Pac)

Tasty semifinal line-up

Elsewhere, David Goffin and Roberto Bautista-Agut will meet for a place in the final in what promises to be an intriguing encounter.

Goffin defeated Belgian compatriot Steve Darcis, who reigned supreme in two taxing Davis Cup matches against Germany over the weekend, 6-1, 6-3.

Bautista-Agut, meanwhile, dispatched the big-serving Gilles Muller, 7-5, 7-6(5), as he continues to impress in 2017 after claiming silverware in Chennai last month.