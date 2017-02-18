ATP Delray Beach Open preview

Milos Raonic comes in as the top seed in his debut appearance at the Delray Beach Open (Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Following the Memphis Open last week, the Delray Beach Open continues action in the USA. World number four Milos Raonic is the top seed in this year's tournament. He is joined by former champion Ivo Karlovic, who is the second seed ranked at number 20 in the world, fourth seed defending champion Sam Querrey, 2012 champion Kevin Anderson and Tommy Haas, who won the title here 11 years ago.

Juan Martin Del Potro is back on the tour after taking the whole of January off, using that as his off-season and having won the tournament in 2011, he will be confident going into this week.

First Quarter

Milos Raonic, the number one seed is making his debut here after pulling out last year, headlines this opening quarter. The world number four opens up against either a qualifier. Eighth-seeded and nextgen star Kyle Edmund is at the bottom of this draw, he starts his campaign against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, who has struggled with any form at the start of the year.

Colombian Santiago Giraldo is also in this quarter and has a tough draw, starting out against rising star Borna Coric, who this year has found it difficult to win matches with a 0-3 win/loss record but still posses a threat. Bjorn Fratangelo, who received a wildcard plays Yen-Hsun Lu of Taipei in the first round. The Canadian should progress quite comfortably having been given a kind draw but should the Brit Edmund come through, he could trouble the big-server.

Quarterfinal: Milos Raonic- Kyle Edmund

Semifinalist: Milos Raonic

Milos Raonic during the Australian Open (Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Second Quarter

This quarter is headlined by fourth seed and wildcard Sam Querrey. The American begins with a match against Dudi Sela of Israel. Mikhail Kukushkin will likely come into the tournament tired after his efforts at the Argentina Open, but he opens up against Jared Donaldson. Konstantin Kravchuk faces Damir Dzumhur while Kevin Anderson faces seventh-seeded Juan Martin del Porto, in the most anticipated match of the round one draws.

The Argentinian hasn't played since upsetting Croatia in the Davis Cup and could be rusty while Kevin Anderson has also missed the first month of the season due to injury but expect the winner to make the quarterfinals where they will likely find Querrey, a big server who could trouble anyone, just ask Djokovic.

Quarterfinal: Sam Querrey-Kevin Anderson

Semifinalist: Sam Querrey

Sam Querrey gearing up to hit a forehand (Photo: Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Third Quarter

Headlining this quarter is Jack Sock, the third seed who is at the bottom of this draw. His opening round is against Radu Albot of Romania and with the power that Sock possess, he should come through untroubled. At the top of the draw is Steve Johnson, who faces fellow American and wildcard Stefan Kozlov in the first round.

Yoshihito Nishioka faces a qualifier while flamboyant Dustin Brown faces Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in what could be a fantastic match. Don't be surprised if both Johnson and Sock advance, with both being given relatively kind draws. The third seed Sock has hit a run of form in 2017, going on to win seven matches, including winning the ASB Classic in Auckland in the second week of the year. He is the one to watch this week.

Quarterfinal: Steve Johnson-Jack Sock

Semifinalist: Jack Sock

Jack Sock fires a forehand shot (Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Fourth Quarter

The final quarter is wide open. Croatian Ivo Karlovic is at the bottom of the draw at number two, headlines and opens up against Donald Young, who in recent years has gone off the boil but can still pose a threat on occasion. Sixth seed Bernard Tomic begins against a qualifier while Nikoloz Basilashvili who will come in exhausted after his efforts making back-to-back semifinals in Sofia and Memphis plays Tommy Haas who used his protected ranking to enter.

He has struggled with injury over the past couple of years, having to have a number of surgeries but still has what it takes to compete. Taylor Fritz, the next American rising star faces a qualifier in his opening round. Should he come through he will face Ivo Karlovic, who, with the right game plan, can be defeated.

Quarterfinal: Bernard Tomic-Ivo Karlovic

Semifinalist: Ivo Karlovic