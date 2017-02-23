Stan Wawrinka and Grigor Dimitrov commit to Queen's Club

Wawrinka in action at the tournament in 2016 (Ben Hoskins/Getty Images Europe)

Stan Wawrinka and Grigor Dimitrov have committed to playing at the AEGON Championships at the Queen’s Club in London this summer.

The duo join a star-studded line-up at the ATP 500 event in England, joining Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal – who boast 17 Grand Slam titles combined – and doubles star, Jamie Murray.

The tournament was upgraded to a 500 level in 2015 and is held highly among the players on the tour in preparation for Wimbledon.

Dimitrov confirms intention

The Bulgarian tasted silverware at the championships in 2014; a run which aided his quarterfinal upset over Murray at Wimbledon two weeks later.

Dimitrov said: “The grass-court season is going to be a big thing for me with Queen's and then Wimbledon around the corner.”

“I've seen the field, it's going to be very strong again, but I'm excited to see what my form is going to be like.”

The 2014 champion has began the year strongly, collecting the Brisbane crown in January before reaching the semifinals at the Australian Open.

He fell in a grueling five-set battle with Nadal but regained his poise to win his native Sofia.

Nestled comfortably at 13 in the ATP singles rankings, Dimitrov is eyeing even more success.

“I feel like I'm a better player, a better person, better everything,” he added.

A baby-faced Dimitrov swings the racket at the 2014 AEGON Championships (Jan Kruger/Getty Images Europe)

Stan looking to exact revenge

Elsewhere, Wawrinka will be looking to atone for his firstround exit to the hands of Fernando Verdasco at the tournament last year.

The world number four’s grass form remains unusually patchy and he carried his disappointment at Queen’s into Wimbledon last year, crashing out in the secondround to the resurgent Juan Martin Del Potro.

However, the Swiss lifted the U.S. Open crown shortly afterwards and was a set away from the Australian Open final last month.

Confidence is certainly not an issue.