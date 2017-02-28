WTA Acapulco: Kristina Mladenovic eases past Varvara Lepchenko

Seeded second, Kristina Mladenovic began her Acapulco campaign against the American, Varvara Lepchenko. It was the first meeting between the pair and Mladenovic was in control for most parts of the match. She breezed through the first set and despite losing her serve once in the second set, was able to see through the victory in straight sets needed just 75 minutes.

Mladenovic breezes through the first set

The Frenchwoman got off to the perfect start breaking the American’s serve for a 3-0 lead. Helped by a slow start by Lepchenko, Mladenovic capitalized on the American’s errors to get the early break in the second game. It was clear the second seed was on her A-game with her serving hitting some huge serves aces to consolidate the break.

Mladenovic serves her way to take the lead | Photo: Miguel Tovar/Getty Images

Momentum was firmly on the Frenchwoman side and she almost had the double break. The American survived and got an important hold to eventually get on board for 1-3. Lepchenko looked to have settled into the game as she had an easier hold next to keep herself in the set. Mladenovic continued easing through her service games and the American was soon serving to stay in the set at 2-5. The Frenchwoman was finding her range though and conjured up triple set points. Lepchenko evaded two of those but succumbed on the third sending her shot long to hand the set to the second seed.

Mladenovic wraps up the first set with a break | Photo: Miguel Tovar/Getty Images

Mladenovic gets the job done

The second set started in similar fashion to the first with Mladenovic once again striding to a 3-0 lead. However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing as in the first as she was forced to a couple of break points before closing out her service game for the lead. Lepchenko got on the score board and threatened the Frenchwoman’s serve once again. And this time, Mladenovic was broken for the first time in the match allowing the American to follow up and draw level for 3-3.

Lepchenko gets a lifeline as she breaks back | Photo: Miguel Tovar/Getty Images

The second seed was starting to throw in errors and was pushed hard in the seventh game. She weathered the pressure though and came through a tough game to edge in front for 4-3. The American who had been doing well so far stumbled once more though and Mladenovic pounced on to her chances and got the important break for a 5-3 lead. With the match on her racket, the second seed calmly served her way to a straight sets victory.

Match statistics

Both players had positive winners-unforced errors but it was the Frenchwoman who fired almost twice as more winners than her opponent at 18 to 10.

Mladenovic also created more break chances breaking Lepchenko’s serve four times and was herself just broken once in the whole match.