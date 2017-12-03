WTA Indian Wells: Kristina Mladenovic overcomes Annika Beck in straight sets

Seeded 28, Kristina Mladenovic faced off against Annika Beck for a spot in the third round. The Frenchwoman led the head-to-head 2-0 and was off to a blistering start. Despite being pushed in her first few service games Mladenovic was playing aggressively and raced to clinch the first set 6-0. Beck showed resistance in the second set but failed to close it out allowing the Frenchwoman right back into the match and Mladenovic went on to wrap up a 6-0, 7-5 victory.

Mladenovic races through the first set

Early chance for beck but the German could not capitalize allowing Mladenovic to start with a hold. The Frenchwoman was aggressive and immediately broke before she was made to work for a 3-0 lead. Mladenovic continued her aggressive style firing winners on Beck’s serve and was rewarded with triple break points for the double break lead. The German had no answer though as Mladenovic ripped yet another backhand winner to get the double break cushion.

The 28th seed had a much easier time on serve as she extended her lead with a love hold for 5-0. Becks, however, had some issue with her back and received treatment. The German started her game strong and had game points but Mladenovic was always applying the pressure and a couple of winners gave the Frenchwoman set point. And the 28th seed wrapped up the set in style producing a stunning forehand down the line pass to complete the bagel.

Mladenovic routs the first set 6-0 | Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Beck provides resistance but caves in under pressure

Mladenovic started the second set where she left off with another comfortable hold of serve winning her seventh game in a row. Beck finally managed to stop the rot and got herself on the board to level for 1-1. The Frenchwoman’s level dipped though in the third game and she was gifting chances to the German. Each time, however, Mladenovic came up with an answer and after saving four break points eventually held on after a mammoth game.

Mladenovic ( pictuerd ) hung on despite the advances from Beck | Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The German, however, had a poor service game allowing the Frenchwoman to break first for a 3-1 lead. Mladenovic though was tested once again and this time Beck just needed one chance and converted for the immediate break back. The German fought back to level for 3-3 but was put under pressure in the eighth game. She managed to dig herself out of trouble to keep herself in the match at 4-4.

Beck was fighting hard to stay in the match | Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Beck then had a glorious opportunity setting up triple break points and with Mladenovic misfiring went on to edge in front for the first time in the set. The German who was serving to force the decider let slip though and the Frenchwoman broke back on her second chance saving two set points in the process. Mladenovic was made to work again and had to save a break point to take the lead once again for 6-5. The pressure was back on the German now and Mladenovic took control and earned match points. Beck’s fightback was not enough though as the Frenchwoman capitalized with a forehand winner and sealed the victory.