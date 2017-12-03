Andy Murray baffled by second round exit at Indian Wells

Murray trudges off the court after his shock exit (Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images North America)

Andy Murray says he is as puzzled as anyone as to why his struggles continued at the BNP Paribas Open with a second round exit.

The world number one was sent packing by world number 129 and qualifier Vasek Pospisil in a performance characterized by familiar errors.

Murray has traditionally struggled in the Californian desert – reaching just one final, in 2009 – and was at a loss to explain his latest ignominy.

Perplexing exit

The Scot gifted four breaks of serve to Pospisil who scored his biggest career win with a 6-4, 7-6(5) triumph.

“I don’t know exactly why it is, because in practice I normally play pretty well,” said Murray after the loss.

“Some years I’ve played well. Some years it just hasn’t quite happened for me.”

Indeed, the three-time Grand Slam champion admitted after his departure in Indian Wells last year to the hands of Federico Delbonis that the conditions in the desert do not complement his game.

However, Murray entered the tournament having reigned supreme at the Dubai Duty Free Championships, where the court is of similar condition to Indian Wells.

Murray will now have to recharge his batteries ahead of the Miami Open in two weeks time (Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images North America)

Credits opponent

The Canadian was forced to come from a set behind against Lu Yen-Hsun in round one after battling through qualifying and Murray says that his opponent’s discipline proved key in the end.

“He’s always played that way, maybe he was doing it better this evening,” he added.

“He was maybe a bit more solid from the back, a bit more consistent from the back of the court.”

Pospisil hailed it as the “biggest win” of his career after he wrestled with injuries in 2016 and saw his ranking plummet outside the top 100.

Elsewhere, the mercurial Fabio Fognini stunned the Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, winner of two ATP titles in 2017, with a three-set victory.