WTA Indian Wells: Lauren Davis storms past Julia Goerges to reach last 16

Source: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images North America

Lauren Davis and Julia Goerges were the first players to play on Stadium 3 this Monday to fight for a place in the last 16 of the tournament. Their match was the only match of the third round in which no seeded player was featured. The American, who is having the best season of her young career, did not have to force her game to get past her opponent of the day as she won the match 6-1 6-4.

Goerges starts strong and then collapses to let Davis win the first set 6-1

After a good opening game, Julia Goerges went missing in the match as she seemed to be hampered by the Californian heat. On her side, Lauren Davis played a very solid first set and did not miss much. She moved well and attacked well to earn the first break of the match in the 3rd game. The German had 3 occasions to break straight back but the American displayed some tremendous serving skills to wipe them away and to hold serve once again. She went on to break one more time at 3-1 and finished the set by breaking the Goerges serve once again.

Source: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images North America

After an up-and-down set, Davis manages to close the match out at a crucial moment

The second set started off pretty well for the American who held her serve pretty easily again in the opening game. Goerges had to save multiple break points in her first service game of the set but eventually stopped the bleeding by levelling up the match to 1-1. After having lost seven straight games, Goerges found a new wind in the second set and was the first player to break serve to go up 2-1. Unfortunately for her, she got broken back straight away and Davis kept the momentum to go 3-2 up. Goerges struggled a lot with her serve today and could not find her A game, serving less than 50% of first serves and hitting 7 double faults. Nevertheless, she held serve to make it to 3-3 but Davis stepped up her game to get a crucial break in the 8th game. While serving for the match, Goerges eventually released the pressure and unleashed some magnificent return winners to get the break back to love. However, she did not manage to level up the match to 5-5 as she finished it with a new unforced error to let Lauren Davis go through.

Halep or Mladenovic await next

Lauren Davis will face either Simona Halep or Kristina Mladenovic for a spot in the quarterfinals of the event. The match will be played on Wednesday and will likely be played on a big court as Lauren Davis is one of the sole American players remaining in the draw alongside Madison Keys and Venus Williams.