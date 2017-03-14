WTA Indian Wells Fourth Round Preview: Caroline Wozniacki vs Madison Keys

Madison Keys in action at the BNP Paribas OpenSource: Harry How- Getty Images North America

9th seed Madison Keys will face 13th seed Caroline Wozniacki in the last match on Stadium 1. Both women have had a fairly comfortable path to the fourth round, and they will be looking to carry this momentum forward into the quarterfinals.

The story so far: Keys

Madison Keys has had a quiet start to 2017. She has been off the tour since November 2016 after having left wrist surgery, and the BNP Paribas Open is her first tournament back. During this time she has reunited with Lindsay Davenport, which is a partnership that has worked well in the past, and she has been working on her fitness in order to ensure that there aren't any further problems with her wrist.

In her first match of 2017, she made light work of Mariana Duque-Marino winning 6-1 7-5. Her powerful groundstrokes were a problem for the Columbian from the off, and she was hitting the ball very cleanly. There was, however, a slight wobble at the end of the second set. Keys powered to a 6-1 5-1 lead, only to be pegged back to 5-5. This was due to a combination of variety from Duque-Marino and erratic play from Keys. After a chat with Davenport on the changeover, the American finally managed to close out the match; a powerful performance but with a bit of rustiness due to a lack of match practice.

Her third round match against Naomi Osaka was set up to be a blockbuster clash, especially after what happened in their previous encounter at the US Open. However, Keys was very clinical in this match and she progressed into the fourth round fairly comfortably; 6-1 6-4.

The story so far: Wozniacki

After a fantastic end to the 2016 season, which saw her reach the US Open semifinals and win two more titles, Caroline Wozniacki has seemingly picked up where she left off. She had a good start in Australia, reaching the quarterfinals in her first two tournaments, before losing in the third round of the Australian Open to an in-form Johanna Konta. She then reached back-to-back finals in the Middle East, losing to Karolina Pliskova in Doha and Elina Svitolina in Dubai. She is now looking to make good progress in Indian Wells where she has had previous success, winning the title in 2011and reaching the final in 2013.

Her round two match at the BNP Paribas Open was fairly comfortable. She was in control throughout the whole match against Poland's Magda Linette, consistently chasing down every ball and moving the Pole around the court. She came through that match 6-3 6-0 in just over an hour.

Her third round match was also fairly routine against Katerina Siniakova, who had knocked out 23rd seed Carla Suarez Navarro in the previous round. The first set was fairly close with both players losing their serve multiple times, however, the Dane held firm on serve in the end before running away with the second set. The final result being 6-3 6-1.

Head to Head:

Keys and Wozniacki have only met once before which was at the US Open in 2016. It was a close match, the only difference between the two players was Wozniacki's consistency, which ultimately won her the match in straight sets, 6-3 6-4.

Who will win?

Keys has looked fairly comfortable all week, despite not having played a competitive match since November 2016. Her groundstrokes have been powerful and she has been hitting the ball cleanly. The courts seem to be suiting the American, as she has been hitting lots of winners in both her previous matches. She has the power and the game to challenge Wozniacki, however, she will need to keep the error count down. The Dane is good at forcing her opponents into errors, so Keys will have to be mindful of this. She made too many errors in their previous encounter, which suited Wozniacki perfectly.

Similarly, Wozniacki has had a comfortable road to the fourth round. She has been in control of both of her previous matches; forcing her opponents into errors whilst also showing off her strong backhand and improved forehand. The Dane enjoys playing against players with a similar game to Keys because she has excellent defensive skills. Wozniacki will chase every ball down and she will make her opponents play that extra ball. She also has variety in her game which could cause a problem for Keys who predominantly likes to dictate from the back of the court.

Prediction: Wozniacki in three sets