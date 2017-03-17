ATP Indian Wells: Nick Kyrgios withdraws sending Roger Federer into semifinals

Roger Federer celebrates a point during his fourth round win on Wednesday. Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Roger Federer walked into the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday without having to hit a ball. Federer’s quarterfinal opponent, Nick Kyrgios, was forced to withdraw several hours prior to the match, citing food poisoning.

Disappointing finish

Kyrgios’ impressive campaign, which included a victory over three-time-defending champion Novak Djokovic in the fourth round, comes to a very disappointing end apparently with nothing to do with tennis. Kyrgios released a statement explaining his withdrawal, saying that he believes that he is suffering from food poisoning.

Nick Kyrgios reacts to a point during his fourth round win. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The statement reads, “Unfortunately I am unable to play today due to sickness,” the 21-year-old Australian shared in a statement. “At this stage we think it’s food poisoning, and I’m praying it’s nothing more. After a restless night of being sick I have nothing left and to play a great champion like Roger, I need to be at my best to have a chance. I don’t take this decision lightly, these are the matches we train for but I’m in no fit state to take to the court. I’m sorry to the fans that I’m unable to take to the court but I have to put my health first and I hope you understand. I want to wish Roger the best of luck for the rest of the tournament and thank everyone for their support so far here at the BNP Paribas Open. I will definitely be back. Thank you.”

This was meant to be Kyrgios’ third Masters 1000 quarterfinal and he was looking to reach his second Masters 1000 semifinal. He will turn his attention to the Miami Open next week, where he reached that lone semifinal last year.

Door opening for Federer

Federer hits a backhand during his fourth round win. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

A wild tournament and a top-heavy draw saw Federer as the only member of the Big Four reach the quarterfinals. The Swiss, who won the Australian Open earlier this year, has been in dominant form so far in Indian Wells, having yet to drop a set in three matches, including a 6-2, 6-3 dismantling of rival Rafael Nadal in the round of sixteen.

Federer joins fellow Swiss and third seed Stan Wawrinka in the semifinals, along with surprise semi-finalist Pablo Carreno Busta. The Australian Open champion will play American Jack Sock tomorrow for a spot in the final.