ATP Miami Open: Nicolas Mahut eases past Michael Mmoh in straight sets

On Stadium Court, Nicolas Mahut defeated wildcard Michael Mmoh 6-3, 6-2 to progress to the second round at the Miami Open. He will face 23rd seed Steve Johnson next.

Mahut wins the set via lone break

The Frenchman began the match with a hold of serve. The second game saw him with a break point at 30-40 following a double fault from Mmoh. He then sent a forehand wide which presented the break to Mahut who went 2-0 up. The American then dug in and found two break points for himself at 15-40. A dropshot winner followed by a forehand winner brought the game to deuce with two breaks vanishing. The Frenchman won the next two points and held serve to take a 3-0 lead. The 19-year-old eventually stopped the run of games and held serve for the first time to get on the board at 3-1.

Nicolas Mahut strikes a backhand shot (Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Just two games later at 4-1, the American was put under pressure and with the score at 30-all he sent a forehand into the net which gave the world number 55 a break point opportunity. Mmoh then forced the error before saving the break point and then holding for 4-2. Both players then held their next service game and Mahut was left to serve for the opener at 5-3. A good first serve was followed by a return in net with a set point arriving at 30-40. Mahut attempted to play a serve and volley but left the court wide open for Mmoh to hit and save the break point, deuce. But the 35-year-old gained a second set point and won the set, 6-3.

Mahut advances despite fighting spirit from Mmoh

With the momentum on Mahut's side, he made sure to make it count. In the first game of the second set, he found an opening and hit a backhand passing shot to bring up a break point at advantage. The Frenchman broke with a volley winner at the net. This was followed by a hold of serve with Mahut getting off to the perfect start at 2-0. The American held his serve for 2-1 but never looked like giving up. In the next game, he chased down a dropshot, played it over Mahut who shanked the overhead as a break back point arrived. Mmoh won the next point and broke back with the score level now at 2-2.

Nicolas Mahut plays a forehand shot (Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

However, the more experienced player came back at the world number 179 hitting a volley winner to bring up double break points. Two drop shots from Mmoh was enough to save both break points and send the game to deuce. But a double fault presented the Frenchman with a third break point, one he would take to break before consolidating for 4-2. The very next game went the way of Mahut who took a love-40 lead. Mmoh dug in once more, denied Mahut and sent the game to deuce before being broken for the second time at 5-2. Now serving for the set, the world number 55 earned triple match points. Two of them were saved by the American but Mahut closed out the match, 6-3, 6-2.