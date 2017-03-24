WTA Miami second round preview: Angelique Kerber vs Duan Yingying

Angelique Kerber would want to have a good run here | Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images North America

An interesting match-up between world number one Angelique Kerber and hard-hitter Duan Yingying would occur in the second round of the Miami Open, with the German looking to get her season going with a deep run here. Whereas Duan would be wanting to earn the biggest victory of her career over an out-of-sorts Kerber, and this would be a very good opportunity to do so with her powerful game.

Kerber’s 2017 so far

The world number one has a disappointing year so far, failing to defend her title at the Australian Open after losing to Coco Vandeweghe in the fourth round. Her commitment to the matches was also questioned as she was often seen not willing to run to return the balls, garnering a negative response for her as the top-ranked player. She lost to nemesis Elina Svitolina twice in Brisbane and Dubai just this year, and youngster Daria Kasatkina also seemed to enjoy playing her as the Russian triumphed over the German twice this year too, defeating her in both Sydney and Doha.

Angelique Kerber has been in poor form this year | Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images North America

Duan’s 2017 so far

Duan enjoyed a breakthrough season as she reached the quarterfinals in Sydney, where she lost to Agnieszka Radwanska in straight sets despite holding three match points but failing to convert all of them in the previous week at the Shenzhen Open. Then, Duan recorded her best performance at a Grand Slam by reaching the third round of the Australian Open but was outclassed by Venus Williamss there. Since then, Duan has suffered a series of disappointing results.

How would Kerber perform?

It would be a huge question mark if Kerber can actually return to her best form after her poor results this year, but if she ever plays her best tennis and replicates her form in her Grand Slam triumphs, she would definitely have the upper hand and cruise to the victory.

How would Duan perform?

It would be interesting to see if Duan will be able to step up her game in what would be her biggest match of her career against the world number one. Based on her performance against Laura Siegemund in the first round, the Chinese would have to be more solid in her game and have the confidence that she is capable of the upset.

Duan Yingying looks to create a huge upset here | Photo: Jack Thomas/Getty Images AsiaPac

Who wins?

This matchup would definitely be crucial in judging whether Kerber has returned to her best or has Duan really improved her game throughout the years. In fact, the outcome of this match will ultimately be determined by the consistency of both players.

As seen in her opening round display against Siegemund, Duan can be inconsistent at some points of time which could possibly cost her the win. Her solid groundstrokes were often very dangerous as they are aimed at the lines, with too much power on the shots being too risky for her.

Also, Kerber’s form is very questionable as she has been out of sorts this whole year, not progressing to a single final yet despite being the world number one. Furthermore, being the top-ranked player would definitely add more pressure on Kerber’s shoulders as she has the history of performing poorly when leading the rankings.

Angelique Kerber in action at the BNP Paribas Open | Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images North America

Duan’s backhand is the star of her game as she actually utilizes those shots to win points for her with the power in it, and she would look to get on the offense from the first rally onwards as she could not afford to allow Kerber to get the early lead.

Whereas, Kerber must try to play some offensive tennis as she would definitely be overpowered and outhit by the Chinese if she just focuses on her defense, something that she had been doing before her breakthrough last year.

The player who earns the early lead would definitely be the favourite to clinch the first set as either of them will face the difficulty to play catch-up since the momentum is with their opponents.

Match Prediction: [1] Angelique Kerber d. Duan Yingying in three sets.