WTA Miami: Svetlana Kuznetsova cruises past Mandy Minella comfortably

The second round of the Miami Open saw Indian Wells finalist Svetlana Kuznetsova, who also happens to be the defending finalist, stroll to a routine victory over Mandy Minella in straight sets, losing just four games in the process to seal a spot in the third round.

Kuznetsova overcomes slow start

Kuznetsova had a very slow start to the match as she fell behind an early deficit in the early stages of the match, with Minella comfortably holding her serve to love to start the match with before three game points to make the first breakthrough by breaking serve to take the early lead. From then, Kuznetsova slowly got herself into the match as she made an immediate reply to break straight back to level the match, with Minella feeling the pressure of playing with the lead after she hit an easy volley out to gift the advantage back to the Russian.

Svetlana Kuznetsova in action at the BNP Paribas Open | Photo: Alex Goodlett/Getty Images North America

Kuznetsova then held her serve for the first time in the match to make the scores level at 2-2 before she earned yet another service break to take the lead for the first time. Fending off a break point in the sixth game after Minella sent a backhand long, Kuznetsova consolidated the break of serve with a narrow service hold, extending her lead to two games.

Kuznetsova’s run continued as she steered her way to yet another service break, breaking Minella’s serve to love as she started to look on fire and placed herself just one game away from winning the first set. Unexpectedly, Kuznetsova successfully served out the first set in comfortable fashion despite having an infamous history of succumbing to the pressure while serving for the sets, being halfway from the victory in just 33 minutes.

Mandy Minella in action | Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images North America

Kuznetsova strolls to the victory

Similar to the first set, Minella started the second set with a hold of serve to get things started on a positive note for her. The first breakthrough was undoubtedly made by Kuznetsova, who broke serve in the third game to get the early advantage and looked poised to close out the victory in straight sets. A second consecutive service hold to love then allowed the Russian to hold her serve and consolidate the break to extend her lead to two games, affirming her chances to close this match out.

Kuznetsova then won her fourth straight game when she broke serve once more, edging closer to the victory than ever. Unexpectedly, Minella made a mini fightback as she got one of the breaks back immediately to lessen the deficit, with Kuznetsova starting to make countless unforced errors. However, the joy for Minella was short-lived as she lost her serve just in the next game, allowing Kuznetsova to regain a double break lead and put herself just one game away from the win. The Russian did not disappoint when she successfully served the match out, but not without facing any problems as she had to save a break point in the process to triumph in straight sets after just 67 minutes.