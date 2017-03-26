ATP Miami: Milos Raonic withdraws from third round clash with hamstring injury

Milos Raonic serves during his second round clash against Viktor Troicki (Getty/Julian Finney)

Milos Raonic has had to withdraw from the Miami Open with a hamstring injury, meaning American Jared Donaldson receives a walkover into the fourth round.

The Canadian, who was seeded third in Miami, had to withdraw from the BNP Paribas Open earlier this month, as well as the final in Delray Beach, with the same injury.

Raonic’s withdrawal means the fifth seed Rafael Nadal is the highest seed left in the third section of the draw.

Injury issues continue for Wimbledon finalist

Raonic had one of the best seasons of his career last year, reaching his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon and reaching a career high of number three in the rankings, though he was affected by injury issues, which are now also affecting his start to 2017.

Milos Raonic in action against Viktor Troicki in the second round of the 2017 Miami Open (Getty/Julian Finney)

After reaching the semifinal in Brisbane and the last eight at the Australian Open, the Canadian had to withdraw from the Delray Beach Open final due to his Hamstring issue, handing Jack Sock the title, and also pulled out of Indian Wells, where he was defending finalist points.

Raonic won his first match in almost a month in Miami, beating Viktor Troicki in straight sets, though has had to withdraw from his clash against rising star Jared Donaldson, which was scheduled to be the second match on Grandstand today.

Sock or Vesely next for Donaldson

Though Donaldson may be disappointed to miss out on the opportunity to play the third seed, he will likely be thrilled to reach the fourth round in Miami for the first time.

After coming through qualifying, the American saved match points to beat Kyle Edmund in the opening round before beating 28th seed Mischa Zverev in straight sets, and he’ll face either Jiri Vesely or 13th seed, and fellow American, Jack Sock in the round of 16.