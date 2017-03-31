ATP Miami Open: Sock/Monroe defeat Bryans to reach final

Jack Sock and Nicholas Monroe are through to the Miami Open final with a 7-6(5), 6-3 win over the third seeds Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan. They will now face the Indian Wells winners Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo.

Sock/Monroe grab the opening set via a tiebreaker

From the moment the match got underway, both teams traded blows with all four players holding their serve, to begin with at 2-2. Just four games later, the match began to open up just a little. Up 15-30, a double fault was thrown in by Monroe as triple break points arrived. Sock managed to win the point at the net with a volley to save the first break point. However, an unforced error allowed the third seeds to break for 3-5. But they failed to close out the set with Monroe/Sock fighting straight back at the first attempt to get back on serve, 4-5.

Jack Sock hits a forehand return with partner Nicholas Monroe on looking (Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand/Getty Images)

They consolidated to love and drew level at 5-5. In the very next game, the Bryans were forced to save double break points en route to going 5-6 up and putting the pressure on their fellow Americans. Monroe dealt with the pressure and held serve to send the set to a tiebreaker. Up 5-4 in the breaker, Monroe/Sock grabbed double set points with an overhead winner. The 38-year-old twins saved the first set point but there fellow Americans won the set with a stunning backhand passing shot from the inspired Sock, 7-6(5).

Sock/Monroe come from a break behind to win match and book spot in final

The Bryans began the start of the second set meaning business. In the opening game, the Bryans managed to get the game to deuce before two break points went their way with a volley to the feet of Monroe. They clinched that break and then consolidated to go 0-2 up and get off to a great start. They soon would be hunted down by the unseeded pair who at 30-all in the fourth game went double break points up thanks to a double fault. Sock, the inform man struck a bullet forehand return winner to break.

Nicholas Monroe and Jack Sock talk tactics in between points (Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand/Getty Images)

This was followed by a hold of serve with the match flipped on its head at 4-2. Playing inspired tennis, Monroe/Sock took the Bryans to a deciding point in the next game, gaining a break point in the process. Monroe buried a volley into the net before going on to consolidate in the next game having saved two break points to have a double break lead. Now serving for the set, Monroe/Sock races away to a love-40 lead before sealing the win at the net thanks to Monroe, 7-6(5), 6-3.