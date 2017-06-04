Davis Cup preview: France vs Great Britain

Lucas Pouille and Kyle Edmund will lead their respect countries out during the weekend (Photo: @la_pouille)

2015 champions Great Britain will travel to Kindarena, Rouen to face France in the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup.

The Brits will be hoping to make a third straight semifinal while the French will be hoping to make the last four for only the second time in the past five years.

The Great British team will be without Andy Murray, the world number one after he was ruled out for up to six weeks. France, on the other hand, will be without a number of stars: Richard Gasquet, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Gilles Simon, Gael Monfils, and Pierre-Hugues Herbert but are able to call on a wealth of talent.

The two teams have met on a number of occasions with the British boasting a 12-9 win/loss with their last meeting ending in a victory. The current world number one Andy Murray carried Britain to a 3-1 win on home soil, defeating Tsonga and Simon in the singles while teaming up with brother Jamie Murray to win the doubles match.

Kyle Edmunds leads Brits charge on day one, Chardy drafted in

The Brits will be looking to their NextGen star Kyle Edmund, who seems to be the most equipped player on clay in the Britain team. He will face France's number three Lucas Pouille in the opening rubber.

All eyes will be on the 23-year-old in the absence of Tsonga, Simon, and Monfils. The youngster lost his only previous meeting with the Brit, retiring 6-3, 3-1 down when the pair met earlier this year in Brisbane.

Dan Evans will be hoping to pull off an upset (Photo: LTA)

Dan Evans will be hoping to pull off the miracle. The Brummie hasn't played a match on clay since 2014 and to make matters worse, hasn't yet won a competitive rubbers point on this surface. His last win coming in a dead rubber tie back in 2013.

Much to the surprise of the Brits, France has dropped Simon in order to go with Jeremy Chardy. The 30-year-old hasn't featured in the squad since winning doubles tie back in 2011 with Fabrice Martin. Before that, his last appearance was in 2009, helping the French to come through a play-off tie. Thus adding an extra level of intrigue to the second rubber match.

Mahut to partner Benneteau in absence of Herbert, Brits opt for experience

With Herbert missing due to an injury, the French have gone for Julien Benneteau to replace the Wimbledon champion. The 35-year-old is the oldest player and will be looking for cool shoulders.

He and Mahut have partnered before but in 2015, when they came from 2-0 down to defeat Germany in an epic. They helped instigate the comeback with a win in the doubles and them could also help the French have one foot in the semifinals.

The Brits will have their say. Jamie Murray will be partnering Dominic Inglot. The two have played before on three occasions, winning two of the rubber matches. Their only loss coming to the Bryans in round one in 2015, the year they won the cup.

The experienced pair will be hoping to put a dagger in the hearts of France when they meet on Saturday. With the French opting for a scrap pairing, the Brits must have confidence going into this one but away from home, they will be hoping the Brits come out in force.

Final days play

The final day's action will begin with Pouille taking on Evans. Should both be selected for the fourth rubber, this will be their first meeting but they have had completely different seasons. If the season's form is to go by anything, then Evans should be favorite but Pouille is capable of pulling a result out of the bag.

Jeremy Chardy and Kyle Edmund will also be meeting for the very first time, should both be picked. In terms of form, the two are similar with the Brit winning seven and losing eight and the Frenchman winning seven, losing seven . Edmund will be the slight favorite for this tie as he prefers clay and is adapted to this surface.