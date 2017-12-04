Andy Murray sets sights on Monte Carlo return

The world number has endured a shaky start to the year (Photo: Tom Dulat/Getty Images Asia Pac)

The world number one Andy Murray has not ruled out a return to action at the Monte Carlo Rolex Masters next week.

The Scot withdrew from the Miami Open last month citing an elbow injury and was absent for Great Britain’s Davis Cup exit to France in Rouen at the weekend.

Murray featured in Roger Federer’s exhibition match – aimed at raising money for the Roger Federer Foundation – and admitted afterwards he was pleased with how his elbow held up.

Generally good, but serve is affected

Courtside after his 6-3, 7-6 loss which was played in a convivial atmosphere, Murray said: “I'm not serving as fast as I would like yet, but am hoping over the next five or six days I will be able to start serving like normal again.

“Monte Carlo starts in a week, so I’m hoping, if I keep progressing as I have with the elbow, to play Monte Carlo.

“If not, then I just need to stay patient and I’ll try the following week. I’m getting there, I just have to go slowly.”

Murray typically enjoys commencing his clay court season in the south of France and is defending points after his semifinal performance last year.

The Brit training ahead of the Dubai Duty Free Championships in February (Photo: Tom Dulat/Getty Images Asia Pac)

First round bye

The Scot will receive a bye in the first round should he decide to play which means he will receive an extra days rest.

Rafael Nadal is the favorite in the principality but the tournament will be bereft of 2017’s star Federer.

The Swiss added the Sunshine Double to his 18th Grand Slam and Australian Open crown in Miami last month but has postponed his clay court season until the French Open in late May.

Kei Nishikori also announced his withdrawal from the Masters 1000 event while Nick Kyrgios, fresh off an emphatic Davis Cup victory with Australia, will not feature.