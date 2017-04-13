ATP Basel: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal confirmed alongside Stan Wawrinka, Nick Kyrgios

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal after the 2015 Swiss Indoors final, which Federer won in three sets (Getty/Harold Cunningham)

The Swiss Indoors has confirmed the first four players that will be in action in Basel this October, with home stars Roger Federer, a seven-time champion and five-time runner-up at the tournament, and Stan Wawrinka two of the big names confirmed.

The Swiss duo are not the only notable names to be taking part however, with 14-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, runner-up in 2015, and young star Nick Kyrgios also confirmed to be taking part well in advance.

Though these are the only confirmations for now, over the next few months it is likely that other notable names will be in action; the likes of Marin Cilic, who won the title last year, and two-time champion Juan Martin del Potro could well be returning to Basel.

Strong field already being built up

Held in the build-up to the ATP World Tour Finals in London, the indoor hard court tournament always has some big names, whether they are looking to qualify for the year-end showpiece or prepare for it, and this year is no different, with the first four players confirmed being four of the notable players on tour.

Stan Wawrinka and Nick Kyrgios, pictured in Madrid, will both be in action in Basel this year (Getty/Clive Brunskill)

The tournament is hugely important for Federer, who previously confirmed he would play in Basel (his home tournament) until at least 2019, and his early season form suggests he’ll be one of the favorites for title come October, as he searches for his eighth title. In contrast, fellow Swiss Wawrinka has had very little success at the tournament, with his quarterfinal last year being one of his best results, and he’ll be looking to improve as he aims for success in front of his home crowd like he has had in Geneva in the past.

Nadal lost to Federer in the final back in 2015 and may well be in contention again following a start to the season which has seen him make three finals, and the ever-popular Spaniard will be a huge draw with the possibility of a clash between him and the 18-time Grand Slam champion present. Meanwhile, it will be interesting in what position Kyrgios arrives in Basel. The Australian has had a strong season so far, and could well be in contention to make the World Tour Finals; having beaten all three of the other players confirmed to play in Basel so far, he will certainly be a contender for the title.