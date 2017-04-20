ATP Monte Carlo: David Goffin gets past Dominic Thiem in three tight sets

Belgium David Goffin needed two hours 15 minutes to get past Austrian Dominic Thiem 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-3 on Court Des Princes to book a spot in the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters quarterfinals.

David Goffin saves a match point; wins set via tiebreaker

Both eased their way into the match by holding serve to begin the contest. The third game indicated that this affair would be a tight one. Up 30-love, Dominic Thiem fell apart and Goffin took his chances by winning four straight points to set up a break point opportunity. A good first serve denied the Belgique but he came back and earned a second break point moments later.

A stunning backhand down the line sent the game to deuce but with Thiem under pressure, Goffin earned a third break point. This time, he broke by attacking the serve and finishing the point with a volley winner. However, the sixth seed came straight back at Goffin and earned a break back point with a backhand winner down the line.

David Goffin strikes a backhand shot (Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

He then attacked the tenth seeds serve and smashed a forehand winner to get back on level terms at 2-2. This was followed by a hold of serve as he consolidated to edge ahead at 2-3. Thiem then broke once more in the very next point for 2-4, which again was followed by a love hold of serve which saw him go 2-5 infront.

The 26-year-old then got stuck in and with Thiem serving for the set, he saved two set points and broke at the net before consolidating and drawing level at 5-5. Both held their serves and a tiebreaker was needed to separate the two players, who seemed neck and neck. The tenth seed dominated the breaker, going 6-2 up and earning four set points. But Thiem was determined to fight and three of the set points were saved before Goffin eventually ended Thiem's resistance, 7-6(4).

Dominic Thiem fights back to set up a deciding set

Having lost the opening set from a break-up, Thiem was determined to force a third. The start of the set went all his own way. The Austrian sent the game to deuce before earning a break point at advantage. The Belgium hit an unforced error which led to his opponent breaking early on.

A comfortable hold of serve made it a perfect 0-2. Goffin then got on the scoreboard in the third game with a relatively comfortable service game. An error filled game from Thiem allowed Goffin a hope back into the set as he grabbed double break point chances.

A frustrated Dominic Thiem shows his emotions as he bows out to David Goffin in three sets (Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Two good unreturnable serves saw the game go to deuce as the 26-year-old narrowly missed out on breaking Thiem who went on to hold serve and stay ahead in the set at 1-3. From that moment on, both players then got into a rhythm on their own serve, comfortably holding serves for the most part of the set with one or two games going to deuce.

Up 5-4 with a break on his side, the 23-year-old was left serving to send the match to a third set. At 30-all, Goffin gifted a set point to his Austrian opponent, who took the chance and made it count by smashing an overhead winner to take the set 6-4 and force a decider.

David Goffin comes from a break behind, reels off four games to advance

Having lost the second set, Goffin started the set brightly. Having held his opening service game, a breakpoint was then up for grabs at advantage. But Thiem saved the point and went on to hold for 1-1. The two then held their next games and at this moment, it looked like nothing were to separate them.

But Thiem found an opening and earned a break point at 30-40. A double fault confirmed the break for Thiem who went infront at 2-3. But he struggled in the next game allowing the world number 13 to get straight back into the match with double break point opportunities.

David Goffin during his three-set win over Dominic Thiem (Photo: fotopress/Getty Images) 1

First time of asking, he broke back after Thiem frustratedly sent a forehand wide of the mark, 3-3. The Belgique then gained confidence from that by holding serve and putting Thiem under some severe pressure in the eighth game.

Goffin ran away to a love-40 lead and another frustrating backhand shot went wide with Thiem losing his temper and composure, getting broken for the second time in as many games. Up 5-3 and serving for the match, Goffin went two match points up and made no mistakes and at last finished off the set 6-3 and the match, winning the last four games on the bounce to progress.