ATP Estoril: Qualifying day two recap

Stadium Millennium without the net receiving treatment after some rain by the morning. (Pedro Cunha /VAVEL USA)

The action of the second day of the Millennium Estoril Open started on the Court Cascais with Ernesto Escobedo and Andrey Rublev. There was a total of four matches played on this rainy Sunday.

Stadium Millennium

The first match on the centre court started at 1 pm GMT and opposed Kenny De Schepper and Salvatore Caruso. The Italian booked a place in the main draw after defeating De Schepper 6-3 7-6(1).

After Caruso's two sets win it was time to an all-Portuguese battle. João Domingues faced Gonçalo Oliveira, a Portuguese wild card, in a match that lasted 1 hour and 16 minutes. The 259th in the world has now a place in the main draw.

Court Cascais

An almost packed Cascais Court saw Elias Ymer dominating over Ernesto Escobedo. The Sweeden ATP NextGen star defeated Escobedo, also an ATP NextGen star, in a little bit more than an hour. The scoreboard marked 6-1 6-4 at the end of the match.

Bjorn Fratangelo had some troubles against Andrey Rublev and had to fight a lot in this close match. The first set ended 7-5 to the older player. The final result was 7-5 6-3 and they spent 1 hour and 12 minutes on the court.

Practice day for the main draw players

They didn't have matches during this Sunday but that doesn't mean they're not working. The players who are in the main draw practised today.

David Ferrer, former world number three, hit the court with Tommy Robredo, his compatriot and former world top-5.

David Ferrer and Tommy Robredo practising in Court 3 at the Millennium Estoril Open (Pedro Cunha/VAVEL USA)

The Spaniards were not the only players stepping the court to hit some balls. Also, Carlos Berlocq and Denis Istomin spent some time together.

Carlos Berlocq serving during a practise session with Denis Istomin. (Pedro Cunha /VAVEL USA)

Gilles Muller trained with the Portuguese Felipe Cunha Silva. The tournament third seed is waiting to know the name of his opponent.

Gilles Muller hitting a forehand during his Sunday practise. (Pedro Cunha/VAVEL USA)

The tournament's most spoken names, Juan Martin del Potro and João Sousa warmed up together. Their practice was interrupted by the rain, but it was a very fast break as the rain left.

Juan Martin del Potro hitting a backhand. (Pedro Cunha / VAVEL USA)

Tomorrow

The action on the main draw starts this Monday. 1st May is a national holiday in Portugal, the tournament expects a packed house. Players like Tommy Robredo, Gastão Elias, Malek Jaziri, Denis Istomin and Kevin Anderson are scheduled to play tomorrow.