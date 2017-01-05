Richard Gasquet: "In Barcelona, I was not a hundred percent"

Richard Gasquet of France plays a forehand against Steve Johnson of the United States during the Mens Singles second round match on day two of the BNP Paribas Masters at Palais Omnisports de Bercy on November 1, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dan Mullan

Richard Gasquet opens his journey to Millennium Estoril Open final against Carlos Berlocq or Elias Ymer. The former world top-10 was in a pre-tournament press conference.

Recently, the 2015 Millennium Estoril Open champion was submitted to a surgery. He had an appendicitis: "I'm physically good, last week I was not in a good shape. In Barcelona, I was not a hundred percent. I could practise a lot, I was able to practise with great players here, so of course, I think I'm ready to play now. Obviously, it's more important to me to be a hundred percent physically. Now I need to play and try to win matches."

"I have great memories of playing here. I did two finals, in 2007 and 2012, and I won two years ago, so of course, it is a tournament I played well, I really like to be here, on clay. I like the court, the tournament is nice, everything is ok for me so that's why I came back this year and of course, I do my best to try to win matches. I didn't play for a long time, I stopped one month and a half, I need time but I think I'm ready now.", told to the press the player who has a lot of good memories in Portugal.

About his Monday practice partner - Juan Martin del Potro - Richard said: "Of course I would like to have his forehand. He is an incredible player. What he did last year was incredible, many emotions on the court, so I was very happy to see him play as he did and of course he is a model for me. He is playing incredibly and I would like to get his forehand for sure."

Richard Gasquet and Juan Martin del Potro practising this Monady. (Photo by Pedro Cunha VAVEL USA)

Richard Gasquet knows he needs to compete: "Our matches are tough, even in the first round, it would be difficult because I didn't win many matches due to the illness and now I need to get confidence playing. I think physically I'm ready so I'm ready to play and now I just need to do my best to try to win matches."

"This tournament is very nice, the hotel is perfect and there are many people here and they like tennis. Many great players are playing here like Ferrer, so everybody likes to be here. There is a lot of history here in Estoril so that's why everybody wants to play and try to win the title.", concluded the tournament's second seed.