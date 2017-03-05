ATP Estroil: Pablo Carreno Busta battles past Tommy Robredo

Pablo Carreno Busta hitting a forehand during his first match at the Millennium Estoril Open. (Pedro Cunha/VAVEL USA)

To start the day on the Millennium Estoril Open, everyone was gifted with a tough battle. An incredible match for the tennis fans to see between Pablo Carreno Busta ranked 21st on ATP, and Tommy Robredo ranked 287th.

Tough first set to Pablo Carreno Busta

The first set was very disputed with long rallies and some hot shots by both players. Both started playing a solid tennis and never gave up on the points. Pablo Carreno Busta was up a break and served to lead 5-3 but his compatriot didn't let him get the job done. Tommy Robredo recovered from a break down to be up 5-4. From there on, they both held their serve and went to a tie-break. The younger Spanish was stronger and conquered the set by 7-6(5).

Tommy Robredo during his match against countryman Pablo Carreno Busta (Pedro Cunha/VAVEL USA)

Great comeback in the second set from the younger player

Tommy Robredo wanted to keep fighting very bad so he gave it all to be up by two breaks in this set. He was serving for the 5-1 up when the first seed managed to make a comeback, first, to be down just one break 2-4 and then to level the set to 4-4, finishing his moment being up 5-4. Robredo had a tough test to close his service game at 5-4 to Carreno due to the persistence of his opponent. After four-game points, the older athlete held his serve and levelled the set 5-5. Pablo Carreno Busta made the 6-5 and then he broke his opponent serve to get the win. Carreno Busta won 7-6(5) 7-5.

Stats

At the end of the match, Pablo Carreno Busta had 1 ace hit to 3 hit from Tommy Robredo. Pablo double faulted twice and Robredo just once. They had the percentage of the first serve in very similar, being 67 percent to the last edition's finalist and 68 percent to the former world top-10. In 10 break points he faced, Carreno saved 7 and in 5 Robredo faced he saved 1. They had a difference of 10 points won in the total of the match. The world number 21 won 89 points and his opponent 79.

What's next?

Pablo Carreno Busta will face either Gastão Elias or Nicolas Almagro.

Tommy Robredo will play the doubles quarterfinals later today with David Marrero. They are facing Malek Jaziri and Gilles Muller.